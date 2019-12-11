Amit Shah on CAB: ‘No Muslim in India needs to worry’, Cong says bill fails morality test

Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. ( Screengrab) Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. ( Screengrab)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, saying that the Bill will not affect the Muslims already residing in the country. The Congress, however, said that bill fails the ‘morality test.’

“Misinformation has been spread that this bill is against Muslims of India. They are Indian citizens and will always remain, there is no discrimination against the Muslims residing in India,” said Shah adding that it is not possible to give citizenship to Muslims fled from Muslim dominated countries.

The bill which provides Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Shah said minorities in the three nations do not get equal rights.

Terming the bill historic, Shah said CAB was initiated before the Lok Sabha polls and the people voted for the NDA government knowing that CAB will be brought in. He said the bill is a hope for the oppressed and will help lakhs of people who face religious indifference in other countries.

“There has been an almost 20% decline each in the population of religious minorities in both Pakistan and present-day Bangladesh. Either they were killed or they fled to India for shelter,” said Shah.

Claiming that minorities in the country are 100 per cent safe, Shah said, the bill will provide citizenship to minorities fled from other countries from the day arrived in India.

“No Muslim in India needs to worry due to this Bill. Don’t get scared if someone tries to scare you. This is Narendra Modi’s government working according to the constitution, minorities will get full protection,” he said.

Opposing the bill, Congress leader Anand Sharma asked why the government is in a hurry to pass the bill. Stating that it should be first sent to a standing committee, Anand said, the bill fails the morality test.

“The bill that you have brought is an assault on the very foundation of the Indian constitution, it is an assault on the Republic of India. It hurts the soul of India. It is against our constitution and democracy. It fails the morality test,” said Anand Sharma.

