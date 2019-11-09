Amit Shah on Ayodhya verdict: SC judgment will strengthen India’s unity

Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and appealed people to accept this decision with ease. He also expressed his confidence that the judgment will prove to be a milestone in itself.

In a unanimous judgment, a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court Supreme Court Saturday allotted the disputed Ayodhya land to the Ramjanmabhoomi Trust. It ordered the allotment of an alternative piece of five acres of land to the Muslims for a mosque.

Congratulating the justice system of India, the Home Minister said, “Dashakon se chale arahe shri Ram janmabhoomi ke iss kaanooni vivaad ko aaj iss nirnay se antim roop mila hai. Main bharat ki nyay pranali va sabhi nyaymurtiyon ka abhinandan karta hoon (This legal dispute of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, which has been going on for decades, has finally been concluded with this decision today. I congratulate the justice system of India and all the justices).”

श्रीराम जन्मभूमि पर सर्वसम्मति से आये सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के फैसले का मैं स्वागत करता हूँ। मैं सभी समुदायों और धर्म के लोगों से अपील करता हूँ कि हम इस निर्णय को सहजता से स्वीकारते हुए शांति और सौहार्द से परिपूर्ण ‘एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत’ के अपने संकल्प के प्रति कटिबद्ध रहें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 9, 2019

“I express my gratitude to all the organisations, Sant Samaj of the entire country and countless unknown people who have worked for it for so many years,” Shah added.

मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि सर्वोच्च न्यायालय द्वारा दिया गया यह ऐतिहासिक निर्णय अपने आप में एक मील का पत्थर साबित होगा। यह निर्णय भारत की एकता, अखंडता और महान संस्कृति को और बल प्रदान करेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 9, 2019

The verdict came on a clutch of petitions against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment that ordered the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties – the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.