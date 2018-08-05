Amit Shah raises NRC again: Infiltrators must be deported

Reiterating what he said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters on July 31, Shah said the NRC was an issue of “national security”. (PTI Photo) Reiterating what he said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters on July 31, Shah said the NRC was an issue of “national security”. (PTI Photo)

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday raised the NRC pitch in Rajasthan, accusing the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi of opposing the National Register of Citizens in Assam only to keep the party’s ‘vote bank’ intact. Rajasthan is slated to go to the polls later this year.

“Congress jo hai baaz nahi aati hai. Yeh abhi NRC lagu hua Assam mein. Saalon se desh me Bangladeshi ghuspethiye ghuste the. Inko identify karne ka, unki jaanch karne ka kaam Bharatiya Janata Party ki sarkar ne shuru kiya (The Congress never learns. Now this NRC has been implemented in Assam. For years, Bangladeshi infiltrators entered the country. The BJP started the work of identifying, investigating them)… Congress is opposing NRC because they want their vote bank to remain intact. These Bangladeshi ghuspethiye (infiltrators) are coming here, I want to ask the people of Rajasthan, should we deport Bangladeshi infiltrators or not?,” he asked the crowd at a rally in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, where he flagged off Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra.

He then went on to launch an attack on Rahul, saying he should clear the stand of the Congress party. “Rahul baba is coming here on the 15th (of August), the public of Rajasthan will ask Rahul baba to clear his stand on Bangladeshi inflitrators. Friends, I want to ask the Congress president… to decide the stand of the Congress party… if Bangladeshi infiltrators should live in the country or not,” said Shah.

Reiterating what he said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters on July 31, Shah said the NRC was an issue of “national security”.

“Mitron, desh ki suraksha ka sawal hai (Friends, this is the question of the nation’s security) but in the Congress, they see this as vote bank… But I want to say this to you friends, the BJP government of Narendra Modi doesn’t function on the basis of vote banks,” said Shah.

“We have taken on the NRC work, there’s a Supreme Court order and we will rest only after implementing the Supreme Court order in full,” he added.

During his speech that lasted nearly 20 minutes, Shah slammed the Congress for saying that it would ask one question a day to the government during the 40-day yatra.

“I was watching television and some Congress leaders were saying that they would ask 40 questions. What 40 questions will you ask? Your Rahul baba also asks us questions… asks us what has the BJP done. Rahul Baba, what hisab do you want of our four years; the people of this country will ask you for the hisab of four generations,” said Shah. He said no development had taken place in the country and state during the Congress’s rule.

“There’s no Congress chief minister in the country who has the courage to take out a yatra after being a part of the government for five years… This can only be possible with Vasundhara Raje, a BJP chief minister,” said Shah.

Speaking at the rally, Raje said she was confident that the BJP government would retain power with a thumping majority after the Assembly elections.

