Amit Shah: No one can snatch an inch of Indian land; over-activism avoidable

Home Minister Amit Shah (File)

In the backdrop of a continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese forces in eastern Ladakh, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that no one can snatch even an inch of India’s land and whatever is happening both on the Line of Control and the Line of Actual Control will be answered both diplomatically and militarily.

“There are military and diplomatic-level talks going on. I do not want to comment (on the talks), but I will reiterate what (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi has said. We are conscious of every inch of our land and no one can snatch it from us,” Shah said in an interview to CNN News18.

Referring to the Galwan clashes, he said, “…If our forces weren’t ready, there wouldn’t have been clashes that day.”

Shah was critical of the controversy over the Tanishq advertisement and said such “over-activism” is avoidable. “Such small attacks on India’s social harmony cannot break it. This fabric is very strong. It has withstood many attacks. The British tried it; even the Congress tried it. But it is unbreakable. I believe there should be no over-activism of any kind,” he said.

He was also critical of a recent letter by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiari in which he mocked the Shiv Sena for having become “secular”. Shah said, “I have read the letter and he has made a passing reference. But even I feel he could have chosen his words carefully.”

On Bihar polls, Shah reiterated BJP’s stand that Nitish Kumar would be chief minister if the NDA wins. He said: “After we formed the government with Nitish Kumar, at that time itself we had decided that we will fight the 2020 elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. I have stated this publicly earlier, and (BJP president J P) Nadda-ji has reiterated it. I want to again state that the Bihar elections are being fought under Nitish Kumar’s leadership and he is NDA’s unanimous leader there. I want to put a full stop to all rumours – the NDA is going to get two-third majority and Nitish Kumar-ji will be the CM.”

The Home Minister also said that the BJP had no role in the LJP going it alone in the Assembly polls, and that BJP workers will work to help the coalition candidates win. “Both BJP and JD(U) offered LJP a reasonable number of seats. Multiple negotiations were held. I have personally spoken to Chirag (Paswan, LJP chief). If the JD(U) is joining us, it is understood that our respective share of seats will decrease compared to the last elections. This understanding could not be reached unfortunately, and we had to separate.”

Shah said Chirag also made “some statements which impacted our workers. This was not good for the coalition.” He asserted, “It was Chirag who broke the alliance. BJP workers will work day and night to help the coalition candidates win.”

On the issue of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and its impact on Bihar elections, Shah said, “I don’t know how big an issue it is on the ground. Even if it has become an issue, we are not the reason. If they (Maharashtra) had given the case to CBI on the first day itself, no issue would have been created. There was suspicion from the first day. The Supreme Court has sent the case to CBI. There should be no media trial.

“If there are lapses or coverup by authorities, the media should point out. But to keep stretching something for TRPs is not good.”

Shah also said the Hathras case had been politicised. “A rape happens in Hathras and another happens in Rajasthan. But why does only the Hathras case become an issue? Is it fair to politicise an unfortunate incident? And the culprits were caught that very day. (The overnight cremation of the victim) is also being investigated through a committee. The government is not there at the level of the police station. There are local officials. The Yogi (Adityanath) government has done well to set up an SIT,” he said.

Shah also said that the government and the party had no stand on the issue of Mathura temple and assured farmers that MSP is not being stopped.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd