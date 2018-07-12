Amit Shah meets Nitish Kumar, duo likely to discuss seat-sharing for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets BJP chief Amit Shah at the state guest house in Patna on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (PTI Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets BJP chief Amit Shah at the state guest house in Patna on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (PTI Photo)

BJP national president Amit Shah arrived in Patna on Thursday to meet Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar. The two, who had breakfast together this morning, are likely to work out a seat-sharing agreement ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This is Shah’s first visit to the state since the JD(U), which formed the government in Bihar with the RJD and Congress in 2015, parted ways last year and allied with the BJP in the state.

Ahead of the meeting, a senior JD(U) leader told The Indian Express that the party could settle for a “formula of equity, parity and mutual respect” between the alliance partners. The leader added that JD(S) is not looking at playing the “elder brother” to the BJP. The JD(S) is reportedly expecting a formula similar to the one it adopted with the RJD for the 2015 Assembly elections.

While the parties are in alliance in the state, Nitish Kumar has not joined the NDA fold at the Centre.

The BJP party president arrived from Ranchi and was given a warm welcome at the airport by BJP workers and senior leaders, including party state president Nityanand Rai. Shah is scheduled to hold meetings with party functionaries during his day-long visit and meet Kumar again over dinner before retiring for the day.

The BJP won 22 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the 2014 General Elections while the JD(U) secured only two.

