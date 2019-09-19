Amit Shah: ‘Never sought to impose Hindi, only asked for its use as second language’

Amid a debate in non-Hindi-speaking states over Amit Shah’s remarks calling for it to be made a common language, the Union Home Minister and BJP president on Wednesday said that he never sought imposition of Hindi but only requested its use people learn a second language.

The mother tongue, he emphasised, holds primacy.

Addressing an event in Ranchi, Shah said, “I come from Gujarat, a non-Hindi-speaking state. People should listen to carefully to what I said to do away with the confusion. I have said again and again that Indian languages have to be strengthened, and one has to understand its necessity. A child’s mind can develop and he/she can study well only when using his/her mother tongue. I don’t mean Hindi here, but other languages such as Gujarati.”

He said, “I just requested people that if they learn a second language, then learn Hindi. What is wrong with that? But there has to be a revolution to strengthen regional languages, or we will become like New Zealand and others, where (native) people don’t know their original language.”

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Shah had tweeted on September 14, “…Bharat ki anek bhashaayein aur boliyan hamari sabse badhi taqat hai. Lekin desh ki ek bhaashaa aisi ho jisse videshi bhashaayein hamarey desh par hawi na ho. Isliye hamarey sangvidhan nirmataon ne ekmat se Hindi ko rajbhaasha ke roop mein sweekar kiya (India’s many languages are its strength, but it is important that the country has one such language that will deter foreign nations from prevailing upon us. That’s why the Constitution-makers unitedly accepted Hindi as official language).”

Responding to a question on human rights violation following the Union government’s decision to scrap special status to J&K under Article 370, Shah said, “Due to the Congress government’s policies, 41,000 people died (in the Valley). Who is responsible? Whose wives and sons became orphan? What about their human rights?”

The Home Minister also said: “There is no question of war (with Pakistan). It (J&K) is India’s part and as per our law and Constitution whatever changes we want to do, India’s Parliament has the right to do so; and that was exercised.”