Amit Shah asks Naxal-hit states to speed up development, conduct joint operations

Lack of development is the root cause of dissatisfaction in the country’s Maoist-hit districts and it is important to have uninterrupted development to wean youth away from the movement, Home Minister Amit Shah said Sunday. He was meeting top representatives of the nine Naxal-affected states in the country. While six states were represented by chief ministers, three had only chief secretaries and DGPs in attendance.

“The root cause of dissatisfaction is that development has not reached there in the last six decades since Independence and now to deal with it, it is very essential to ensure accessibility to fast-paced development so that common and innocent people do not join them,” Shah was quoted as saying by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to the MHA, Shah said the government was focused on development of the regions and Naxalites have now understood that they can’t mislead innocent people. Sources said it was emphasised during the meeting that states should conduct joint operations as Naxals keep moving between states.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik attended the meeting, while West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala were represented by top officials.

According to the MHA, Shah urged the chief secretaries of the affected states to hold a review meeting with DGPs and officers of central agencies at least once every three months to deal with Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).

“The Union Home Minister said that it is very important to neutralize the sources of income of the Left-Wing Extremists. The agencies of the Central and State Governments should try to stop this by making a system together. He urged all the Chief Ministers to give priority to the problem of Left-Wing Extremism for the next one year, so that a permanent solution can be found in this problem. He said that it requires building pressure, increasing speed and better coordination,” the MHA said in a statement.

The home minister said that in the last two years, a huge and successful effort has been made towards increasing security camps in areas where security was not stringent, especially in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Odisha.

“Shah said that if regular review is done at the level of Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and DGP, then the problems of coordination at the lower level will automatically get resolved,” it added. He said the menace which has claimed the lives of more than 16,000 civilians in the last 40 years, has now reached its end and it needs to be accelerated and made decisive.

After the meeting, Patnaik told reporters, “Left-Wing Extremism has been reduced to only three districts (in Odisha). I held discussions over what is required to combat it.”

Sources said Thackeray sought funds of Rs 1,200 crore for security-related expenditure and development projects for Maharashtra and said it wanted to increase the number of police posts, develop new schools and set up mobile towers in Naxal-affected areas.

The annual Naxal review meeting, held by the home minister, was not conducted last year due to the pandemic.

According to MHA data, Maoist violence has reduced considerably in the country and the menace is prevalent in just about 45 districts now. However, 90 districts are considered to be Maoist-affected and covered under the ministry’s Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme.

LWE was reported in 61 districts in 2019, but in only about 45 districts in 2020. Around 380 security personnel, 1,000 civilians and 900 Naxals have been killed in LWE-hit areas during 2015-20. About 4,200 Naxals have also surrendered during the same period, it said.

In February this year, the MHA told the Rajya Sabha that Naxal violence has gone down significantly over the years. “The incidents of LWE violence have reduced by 70% from an all-time high of 2,258 in 2009 to 665 in 2020. Similarly, deaths (civilians + forces) have reduced by 80% from all-time high of 1,005 in 2010 to 183 in 2020. The spread has been constricted and only 9 states reported LWE-related violence as compared to 10 states in 2013,” it had said.