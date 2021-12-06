Nagaland killings: In Lok Sabha, Amit Shah says ‘vehicle was signalled to stop, tried to flee’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday addressed Lok Sabha on the Nagaland firing incident and the ensuing violence, which led to the death of 14 civilians and a soldier.

Shah said the Army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, upon which the 21 Para Commando unit laid an ambush.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha. https://t.co/dfr2jUvluw — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 6, 2021

“A vehicle reached there, it was signalled to stop but it tried to flee. On suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists, it was fired upon,” Shah said, adding that six out of its eight occupants died on spot.

“It was later found to be a case of mistaken identity. Two people who were injured were taken to the nearest health centre by the Army,” he added.

Shah said that after receiving news of the incident, local villagers surrounded the Army unit and set two vehicles on fire. During the violence, one soldier was killed while several others were injured, he said.

“Security forces had to resort to firing in self-defence and to disperse the crowd. This caused the death of seven more civilians, some were injured,” he said in the Lower House.

The Home Minister also informed the House that an agitated crowd of around 250 people vandalised the company operating base (COB) of Assam Rifles in Mon city on December 5. “Assam Rifles had to open fire to disperse the crowd. This caused the death of one more civilian,” Shah said.

Shah also informed the House that the situation in the region is tense but under control. “Current situation is tense but under control. On December 5, the Nagaland DGP and Commissioner visited the site. An FIR was registered and keeping the seriousness of the matter in mind, the probe was handed over to State Crime Police Station,” the Home Minister said.

Expressing regret, Shah said all agencies have been asked to ensure that no such “unfortunate” incident recurs. He also said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the incident, which will submit its report within 30 days.