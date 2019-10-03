Amit Shah: Modi only PM to have made cleanliness a movement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP working president J P Nadda, Union minister Harsh Vardhan and other senior party leaders on Wednesday exhorted people to shun single-use plastic and take initiatives to make this a mass movement as a tribute to Mahatama Gandhi.

Advertising

After flagging off the party’s ‘Sankalp Yatra’ to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma, Shah and the other party leaders undertook a ‘padyatra’ for 500 metres amid tight security in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area.

Schoolchildren had set up stalls on the theme of environment protection and giving up single-use plastic along the padyatra path.

Shah said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has organised several events to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji to reestablish values and principles of the Mahatma. Mahatma Gandhi, he said, “not only played a vital role in getting the country its Independence but also displayed the power of satyagrah to the world”.

Advertising

He said, “Gandhiji was the ambassador of cleanliness, and after Independence, Modi-ji is the only Prime Minister who has made it a mass movement.”

Speaking at Chand Vatika near Khaira village in the national capital, Nadda said Gandhiji believed that wealth without doing any work, happiness without logic, religion without sacrifice, knowledge without character, trade without morality, science without humanity and politics without principles are meaningless.