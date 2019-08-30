Amit Shah: ‘Modi made Kashmir inseparable part of India’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir will open doors of development in the region. Shah was addressing the 7th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) at Gandhinagar as the chief guest Thursday.

Under Modi’s leadership, the country has not hesitated in taking decisive steps against terrorism, he added.

“For many years, India did not take decisive steps against terrorism. But, when the Uri attack happened, we conducted surgical strikes. We gave a message that though we fully believe in peace, no one can play with our security. Similarly, we retaliated with airstrike after the Pulwama attack and conveyed that no one can play with our boundaries,” he said.

“Abrogation of Article 370 was seen as a big challenge which no one was ready to talk about. But Narendra Modi did it in one go. Kashmir was deprived of development. People of Kashmir were suffering from unemployment and poverty. But now, I am confident that under Modi’s leadership, new industries will come and tourism will also flourish, which would create employment opportunities.

The Union Home Minister further said that when the Narendra Modi government took charge in its first term in May 2014, the economy of the country was in a shambles, but things have improved over the last five years.

“Today India is the fastest growing economy in the world. The fiscal deficit that was about to cross 5 per cent, today it is 3.3 per cent. IMF too has assured that India will be the fastest growing economy for the year 2019 and 2020. In ease of doing business, we were ranked 142 in 2014. This year, we have ranked 77th which is a very big achievement. GST was on of the the biggest sales tax reforms. Mukesh bhai (Ambani) had told me when it (GST) was implemented that though it is good for us but politically we might face loss. At that time too I had told him which I repeat today that Narendra Modi does not take decision to appease people but which are good for them.”

Shah also urged the students to rise above the narrow confines of self and family, and work for the nation, and said that this would present them with endless possibilities for growth.

In his address, PDPU president and industrialist Mukesh Ambani praised Shah and termed him as the “Iron man of our age”.

“Amitbhai, you are a true karmayogi. You are the Iron Man of our age. Your energy and focus always amazes me. Gujarat, and now India, are blessed to have an inspiring leader like you,” said Ambani.