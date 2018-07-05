Amit Shah in Mirzapur: No previous govt had courage to implement MSP hike for crops

BJP president Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath in Mirzapur Wednesday. (Express Photo by Anand Singh) BJP president Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath in Mirzapur Wednesday. (Express Photo by Anand Singh)

BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday termed the Centre’s decision to increase the minimum support price (MSP) for kharif crops as “historic”, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it. “This is a historic decision. No previous government had the courage to implement a 50 per cent rise in the MSP for crops. Since Independence, thousands of farmers have been agitating and many also sacrificed their lives for an increase in prices of farm produce. So we and the farmers of the country thank PM Modi ji for this historic decision,” said Shah during a press conference in Mirzapur.

Shah landed in Mirzapur on Wednesday afternoon accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as part of his two-day visit to the state ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP chief held a closed-door meeting here with party leaders and workers from in and around Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Varanasi. The meeting was attended by Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, BJP’s national general secretary Bhupendra Nath and state unit president Mahendra Nath Pandey.

“BJP is the only cadre-based party in the country which holds meetings to democratically discuss problems of people it works for. Today’s meeting was one such meeting,” Sharma told reporters after the meeting. Shah also met ally Apna Dal leader and Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel. She later told the media, “Amit Shah met workers and spent a long time with them and it is clear they are happy about this.”

Later, Shah left for Varanasi where he interacted with members of the BJP’s IT cell. Shah, who was the chief guest at the BJP’s ‘Social media volunteers meet of Eastern UP’, termed the BJP’s social media volunteers as “cyber warriors” and asked them to spread like fire from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari to ensure the party’s victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He said the volunteers need to use their creative minds to defeat opponents and give a befitting reply to those spreading lies against the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah also praised Adityanath, saying law and order had improved in Uttar Pradesh and criminals had gone into hiding in neighbouring Delhi, where the situation had deteriorated. On Thursday, Shah will leave for Agra, where he will meet party leaders from Kanpur, Bundelkhand, Braj and western Uttar Pradesh.

WITH PTI

