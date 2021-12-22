Amit Shah says govt committed to combating cyber crimes, urges public representatives to create awareness

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the government is committed to combating cyber crimes but public representatives must pitch in by creating awareness in their constituencies.

“The government is committed to deal with every facet of this new threat and as public representatives, it is our duty that create awareness about cyber crimes in our constituencies,” Shah was quoted by the Ministry of Home Affairs as having said while chairing a meeting of the Consultative Committee on ‘Cyber Crime: Threats, Challenges and Response’.

According to the MHA, during the meeting Shah informed that in 99% of police stations in the country now 100% FIRs were being uploaded on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) as 16,347 police stations had been connected to it. The minister said that the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), which provides for people to lodge online complaints on cyber crime, had till date received six lakh complaints of which 12,776 were converted into FIRs.

The meeting was also attended by Shah’s three junior ministers Ajay Mishra, Nityanand Rai and Nishit Pramanik apart from Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and top officials of the ministry and concerned agencies.

MHA said that the National Cyber Crime Threat Assessment Unit under the ministry had till date issued 142 advisories on preventing cyber crimes and blocked 266 mobile apps. Similarly, National Cyber Crime Forensics Lab had given 3,800 services to various agencies and the National Cyber Crime Training Centre had given training to 8,075 policemen.

According to the ministry, Shah said that the work of preparing analytical tools to prevent cyber crimes was 40% complete and the government was training policemen and lawyers in the field. The meeting, MHA said, discussed constitution of Joint Cyber Crime Coordination Teams of states and the Centre and building a national and internation cyber crime volunteers framework.

“All members gave useful suggestions for improving and strengthening the system so that to prevent cyber crimes, along with cyber hygiene the threat of cyber crimes can be dealt with effectively,” the MHA said.