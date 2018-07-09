Amit Shah meets social media unit, says take on BJP critics

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also attended the session, said social media representatives of the party were the main force. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also attended the session, said social media representatives of the party were the main force.

BJP president Amit Shah Sunday directed “social media” workers to pull up their socks for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and act as “cyber warriors” to take on the critics of the party online.

“Those hired (to oppose the BJP) would not be able to stop the growth of the party. The BJP is again going to come to power and Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister. There will not be any change even if all party leaders of the failed parties come together,” Shah said while addressing social media representatives of the party’s Maharashtra unit in Pune.

He said the representatives, through social media, should spread the party’s messages and values while countering anti-party news by reaching out to people at the grassroot level. He added that they should organise and plan their activities as “cyber warriors”.

Shah said that social media is not a medium of entertainment, but a platform to make an impact. It can be further strengthened with research and figures.

“There should be counter attack through comparative analysis on those attacking the party. We should be alert about viral news against the party and government in print, electronic and social media and respond in a planned manner,” he said.

Shah said there should be a network for social media through smart phones at each booth to retain power — from panchayat to the Parliament.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also attended the session, said social media representatives of the party were the main force. “The 2019 elections will have to be won through social media. The Congress is misusing social media. They are spreading wrong news and making it go viral,” he said.

At another event in Pune, ‘Arya Chanakya: Life and Work in Present Context’, Shah delivered a talk on the teachings of philosopher Chanakya and its relevance in contemporary India. Shah said Chanakya was the first thinker in ancient India to oppose nepotism, to the extent that he believed that even if there was a sole heir to the throne who was a misfit, he should not be given the reins of the state.

“Today in India, we have many family-run political parties. You will be surprised to know that in his times, about 2,300 years ago, Chanakya had come out strongly against such practices. He was the first thinker in ancient India who propounded the principle that Jyestha (elder) need not be Shrestha (superior) but Shrestha has to be Jyestha,” Shah said, adding that he was not making the statement with reference to any contemporary leader.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App