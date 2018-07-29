Amit Shah meets RSS chief, discusses organisation issues

During his visit, Shah attended the special screening of a film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s early life. (Express photo by Praveen Jain) During his visit, Shah attended the special screening of a film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s early life. (Express photo by Praveen Jain)

The BJP national president Amit Shah, who arrived in Mumbai on Saturday a day-long visit, held a closed-door meeting with RSS president Mohan Bhagwat. Later in the day, Shah met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“The RSS and BJP top leadership meeting and deliberating on social and organisation issues is part of an ongoing exercise,” said a source in the BJP.

During his visit, Shah attended the special screening of a film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s early life. The film, Chalo Jeete Hain, was screened at a south Mumbai multiplex. The 32-minute film, directed by Mangesh Hadawale and presented by Aanand L Rai and Mahaveer Jain, will have its world premiere on Star Network and its OTT platform Hotstar on July 29.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, the film is based on the early life of Modi and shows how he is inspired by Swami Vivekanand and the empathy he exhibits towards the poor while growing up in Vadnagar in Gujarat.

Shah’s visit assumes significance against the backdrop of Fadnavis calling an all-party meeting in connection to the Maratha quota agitation.

However, a BJP leader said, “Shah’s visit to Mumbai has nothing to do with Maratha reservation. It was scheduled in advance.”

