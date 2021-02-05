Amit Shah meets NSA, Delhi top cop over farmers’ stir

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with NSA Ajit Doval and Delhi Police commissioner S N Srivastav over the farmers’ protests and security arrangements for the February 6 “chakka jam” announced by farmer unions. The meeting was held at Shah’s office in Parliament.

Sources said while Shah discussed the overall security situation in Delhi, the focus was on the protests and law and order problems that may precipitate during Saturday’s event.

Farmer unions have announced that they will block national and state highways for three hours on Saturday to register their protest against the three farm laws.

Sources said Srivastav was asked about the security arrangements for the day, and intelligence inputs about apprehension of law and order situation were discussed in the meeting.

Following the violence on January 26, Delhi Police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure protesting farmers can neither enter Delhi from Punjab, Haryana and UP borders nor can more crowds gather at the three protest sites on these borders.