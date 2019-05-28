Toggle Menu
Amit Shah meets Narendra Modi ahead of swearing-in ceremony on May 30https://indianexpress.com/article/india/amit-shah-meets-narendra-modi-ahead-of-swearing-in-ceremony-on-may-30/

Amit Shah meets Narendra Modi ahead of swearing-in ceremony on May 30

There is a view within the BJP that Shah may join the government after playing a crucial role in the party's return to power with an unprecedented majority.

modi govt, pm modi, amit shah, amit shah modi, bjp amit shah, modi swearing in, modi new govt, bjp new govt, union council of ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Amit Shah at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi (file/Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders are understood to have discussed the contours of the new government which will be sworn in on Thursday.

There is a view within the BJP that Shah may join the government after playing a crucial role in the party’s return to power with an unprecedented majority. Shah has refrained from commenting on the matter. Though there was no official word on what transpired in their meeting but both leaders are believed to have discussed the formation of the second Modi government, including choices for ministerial berths and portfolios.

Sources suggested the new council of ministers will reflect the saffron party’s rise in strength in states like West Bengal and Telangana. Many leaders are of the view that most key members of the previous dispensation could be retained.

There has been speculation that Arun Jaitley, who held the finance portfolio in he previous government, may opt out due to health reasons but people close to him have insisted that he has been doing well after undergoing treatment.

Advertising

A number of senior faces from the outgoing cabinet including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar and Prakash Javadekar are expected to figure in the new cabinet.

As far as allies are concerned, both the Shiv Sena and the JD(U) are expected to get two berths (one cabinet and one MoS) each, while the LJP and the SAD may be given one berth each.

Many leaders are of the view that most key members of the previous dispensation could be retained. Lok Janshakti Party on Tuesday passed a resolution, recommending its president Ram Vilas Paswan as the party’s representative in the Modi government.

The AIADMK, which was also not part of the previous government, won only one seat. It may be given a ministerial berth as it is in power in Tamil Nadu and a key Dravidian ally of the BJP.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Vidarbha region reeling under intense heat wave, Nagpur sizzles at 47.5 degree Celcius
2 Rajasthan govt orders appointment of Alwar gangrape case victim as police constable
3 IT dept to summon top MP govt officials, politicians, relatives of CM Kamal Nath