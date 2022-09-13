scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Amit Shah meets Naga leaders over peace accord

The Naga political issue has been hanging fire for several years with the government in negotiations with multiple Naga groups, including the largest — the National Security Council of Nagalim-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM).

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said it was committed to resolving Naga issues to the satisfaction of all stakeholders. (File)

Home Minister Amit Shah Monday held a meeting with Naga leaders over the long pending Naga peace accord, it is learnt. The delegation was led by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said it was committed to resolving Naga issues to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.

“The Union Home & Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah met with a wide spectrum of the political leadership of Naga Groups, led by the Chief Minister of Nagaland Shri Neiphu Riu in New Delhi today. Many issues were discussed at the meeting. Talks over the Naga issues have been in progress for a number of years… the efforts of the Government of India have been to resolve the many complicated issues that are involved in the Naga talks,” the statement said.

The statement also dismissed reports on possible solutions as “speculative”, since negotiations are still on.

In 2015, the government signed a Framework Agreement with the NSCN-IM for giving final shape to the peace accord. Seven years later, it remains a work in progress. The NSCN-IM has been demanding a separate constitution and “national flag”, which the Centre has rejected.

The Centre’s pointsman in the negotiations, former IB special director Akshay Mishra, is learnt to have proposed to the group the granting of a “cultural flag”. NSCN-IM has rejected this.

Sources said the accord is not reaching finality largely due to an obstinate stance taken by the NSCN-IM, even as other Naga groups are ready to accept the terms of the Centre and bring an end to the decades old insurgency in the state.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 01:38:45 am
