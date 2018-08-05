Amit Shah meets MS Dhoni, informs him about Modi govt’s works since 2014

BJP President Amit Shah with Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Delhi. (Source: Twitter/AmitShah) BJP President Amit Shah with Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Delhi. (Source: Twitter/AmitShah)

BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday met with former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Delhi in Delhi and informed him about various initiatives of the Modi government. The meeting was part of the ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign being run by the BJP ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“As part of ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ initiative, met MS Dhoni, one of the greatest finishers in world cricket. Shared with him several transformative initiatives and unprecedented work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s govt in the last 4 years,” Shah tweeted after meeting the World Cup-winning captain.

The meeting with Dhoni was an extension of Shah’s continuous efforts of meeting influential people from various walks of life and inform them about the government’s achievements since it came to power in 2014. More than 4,000 functionaries of the party have been asked to get in touch with one lakh people, who are well-known in their fields, to spread the word about the government’s achievements as part of the campaign.

The initiative was launched earlier in May when the party chief met former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag. Shah in July had met with melody queen Lata Mangeshkar at her home and conveyed to her about the PM’s work and various developmental projects launched by the government.

While meeting Dhoni, Shah was accompanied by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP Delhi president Manoj Tiwari and other senior party leaders.

