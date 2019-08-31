Amit Shah meets Interpol chief, conveys concern over delay in issuance of Red Corner Notices

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a meeting with Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock Saturday conveyed his disappointment over the delay in issuance of Red Corner Notices (RCN) against the likes of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who has been accused of funding terrorist organisations.

The ministry, in an official statement, also emphasised the need for proactive consultation to ensure swift publication in the issuing of RCNs. The statement read: “The home minister expressed concern about the delay in the publication of Red Notices and an urgent need for proactive pre-publication consultation for ensuring expeditious publication of Red Notices.”

Shah emphasised the zero-tolerance approach adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards people accused in drug trafficking, international terrorism and money laundering cases. He called upon Interpol to accord top-most priority in fighting these menaces.

The ministry invited the international probe agency to collaborate with the Indian Intelligence and Investigation agencies who ‘have acquired rich and varied experience in their decades-old fight against terrorism.’

Shah hoped that such cooperation would help India to intensely pursue high profile fugitives, economic offenders and terrorists. He also underlined the urgent need for a long-term strategic action plan in fighting these menaces not just in Asian region but across the world.

During the meeting, Shah proposed New Delhi as the host for Interpol General Assembly in 2022.

According to statistics provided by the home ministry, for 2016, 2017 and 2018, red corner notice requests sent to Interpol by the Central Bureau of Investigation were 91, 94 and 123, respectively, and notices published by Interpol were 87, 84 and 76, respectively.

India is waiting for an RCN to be issued against Malaysia-based Zakir Naik, who has been accused of inciting and radicalising youths to carry out terror attacks on Indian soil.

Assuring enhanced operational cooperation Interpol chief conveyed that the three focus areas of the international agency are counter-terrorism, organised and emerging crime and cybercrime.

Stock appraised Shah about the databases of Interpol that houses as many as 100 million records, secure global data communication channel and other tools through which Interpol is assisting law enforcement agencies across the world.

He hoped Indian law enforcement agencies make extensive use of Interpol’s tools and databases, especially at border control points.