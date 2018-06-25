Amit Shah meets Gayatri Parivar head, seeks support for 2019

Shah requested heads of the organisations to support the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Shah requested heads of the organisations to support the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

As a part of the BJP’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign, BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday met All World Gayatri Pariwar head Pranav Pandya at Hardwar. He also met Swami Satyamitranand, founder of the Hardwar-based Bharat Mata Mandir and Juna Akhara chief Swami Avdheshanand Giri.

Shah requested heads of the organisations to support the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Following the meeting with Shah, Pandya, who had declined the BJP’s offer to nominate him to Rajya Sabha in 2016, said the Pariwar would assess the work of the BJP-led government before backing them in the polls.

“Unhone hamse kaha ki hamari madad kijiye. hamne kaha ham aapka kaam dekhenge (Shah asked us for support, but we said we would first assess the BJP’s work),” Pandya told reporters after the meeting with Shah.

