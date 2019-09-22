Article 370 was barrier in unity and integrity of India: Amit Shah in Maharashtra

Sounding the political buggle in Maharashtra, Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday raked up support for the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Delivering a lecture on Article 370 at NSE Grounds, Goregaon, Shah claimed that not a single bullet was fired in the Valley since scrapping of special status and that terrorism will be completely wiped out in the upcoming day.

Calling BJP and Jan Sangha workers the “dedicated warriors”, Shah, targeted Nehru over “non-integration” of Kashmir with India. “PoK wouldn’t have come into existence had Nehru not declared untimely ceasefire with Pakistan. Article 370 was the reason why every Indian had to say and prove that Kashmir was an integral part of the nation. It was a barrier in the unity of India and the integrity of the nation,” said Shah.

Targetting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, “Congress sees politics behind Article 370 abrogation, we don’t see it that way. Rahul Baba you have come into politics now, but three generations of BJP have given their life for Kashmir, for the abrogation of Article 370. It’s not a political matter for us, it’s part of our goal to keep Bharat maa undivided.” “Those who indulged in corruption in Kashmir now feeling the heat despite the cold there,” he said.

Shah also reiterated that Devendra Fadnavis will continue as Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term. It is expected that both BJP and Shiv Sena, which have formed an alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, will announce the seat-sharing arrangement today.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the two parties had decided that both would contest an equal number of seats in the Assembly polls. However, in the past few days, BJP leaders have indicated that the Sena may have to be content with a lesser number of seats.

Maharashtra goes to poll on October 21. The results will be announced on October 24.