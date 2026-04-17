Wherever you go for votes, you will have to face the ire of women, Amit Shah warns Opposition

MINUTES BEFORE the The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to amend the women’s quota law was put to vote in Lok Sabha on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah warned the opposition parties against “obstructing” the legislation and said that women across the country are closely observing who stands in the way of their representation.
In his reply to the discussion on the Bill, which lasted over an hour, Shah defended the government’s intent on the legislation and said that the government was firmly committed to implementing women’s reservation, regardless of the Opposition.
Shah accused the Congress of reversing its stand on the women’s reservation issue, and alleged that the party is now hesitating with “kintu-parantu” arguments, claiming that it fears losing political ground as women voters strongly support Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Wherever you go for votes, you will have to face the ire of women and be unable to find a way out,” he said. “You are throwing bones in the form of doubts in this Yagya of women’s reservation, they will never forgive you.”
The Union Home Minister accused the Opposition of being against women’s reservation, and not on how it was implemented.
During his reply, Shah also assured the House that the government was willing to include provisions related to a proportionate increase in the number of seats in each state by 50%. However, he refused the demand made by Congress’s K C Venugopal to de-link the delimitation process from women’s reservation.
Shah spelled out the Centre’s objectives on the three Bills under consideration. He said one objective was the time-bound implementation of these reforms aimed at women’s empowerment and reservation for the 2029 elections. The second objective, he said, is the implementation of the spirit of ‘One person, one vote, one value’ enshrined in the foundation of our democracy.
Speaking on representation of constituents, Shah said that some (Lok Sabha) seats have a voter population of 47 lakh while elsewhere it is 60,000. “There are many seats which, after being frozen in the 1970s until now, have got so big that an MP cannot even show face to their voters … given such a large population,” he said.
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He went on to list maintaining representation in the Lok Sabha in proportion to the population, administrative and geographic realities, urbanisation, increased connectivity as factors to be taken into account for delimitation.
There is a narrative being spread, he said, that the representation of southern states will be impacted. “This is not true,” he said. “In Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Telangana, in these five states, they have a strength of 129 seats out of 543, which is 23.76% …with a 50% rise in allocation of seats, the number of seats will rise to 195, and in 816 seats, their share will be 23.9%, which will be a marginal increase, hence I want to reiterate that no state will face a loss (of seats),” Shah said.
Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism.
Expertise
High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including:
The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls.
National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus.
Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities.
National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements.
Academic Credentials:
Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions.
Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More
An award-winning journalist with 14 years of experience, Nikhil Ghanekar is an Assistant Editor with the National Bureau [Government] of The Indian Express in New Delhi. He primarily covers environmental policy matters which involve tracking key decisions and inner workings of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He also covers the functioning of the National Green Tribunal and writes on the impact of environmental policies on wildlife conservation, forestry issues and climate change.
Nikhil joined The Indian Express in 2024. Originally from Mumbai, he has worked in publications such as Tehelka, Hindustan Times, DNA Newspaper, News18 and Indiaspend. In the past 14 years, he has written on a range of subjects such as sports, current affairs, civic issues, city centric environment news, central government policies and politics. ... Read More