Wherever you go for votes, you will have to face the ire of women, Amit Shah warns Opposition

MINUTES BEFORE the The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to amend the women’s quota law was put to vote in Lok Sabha on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah warned the opposition parties against “obstructing” the legislation and said that women across the country are closely observing who stands in the way of their representation.

In his reply to the discussion on the Bill, which lasted over an hour, Shah defended the government’s intent on the legislation and said that the government was firmly committed to implementing women’s reservation, regardless of the Opposition.

Shah accused the Congress of reversing its stand on the women’s reservation issue, and alleged that the party is now hesitating with “kintu-parantu” arguments, claiming that it fears losing political ground as women voters strongly support Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Wherever you go for votes, you will have to face the ire of women and be unable to find a way out,” he said. “You are throwing bones in the form of doubts in this Yagya of women’s reservation, they will never forgive you.”