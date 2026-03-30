Amit Shah attacks Oppn for comparing Bhagat Singh to Naxals, blames Left-wing ideology behind its spread

The area had long suffered in terms of development due to the shadow of “red terror”, Shah said. (Photo: Screen Grab/Sansad TV)

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched an attack on the Opposition in Lok Sabha for comparing freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Birsa Munda with Naxals, who he said killed innocents. Shah further blamed “Left-wing idealogy” for the spread of Naxalism.

“Those writing articles are asking government to hold talks with Naxals but do not talk of victims of left-wing violence,” Shah said, underlining that Naxals ran parallel government, stopped developmental work and prevented people from voting.

Echoing the call of some from the Opposition benches, he said that “dialogue, not arms can resolve issues, during a discussion in Lok Sabha on Naxalism.