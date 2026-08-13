Amit Shah comes to Lok Sabha finally, only for House to be adjourned

After 18 days of a largely disrupted Monsoon Session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah entered the Lok Sabha for the first time Thursday, only for the House to be adjourned sine die within four minutes of the proceedings beginning.
Shah was seated in the front row on the Treasury Benches, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.
As Speaker Om Birla entered the House, he immediately asked members to stand for the national song. As soon as it ended, Birla announced that the House was adjourned sine die.
This was in stark contrast to the proceedings over the previous 18 days, when Opposition MPs would move into the Well soon after the House met, shouting slogans and demanding that Shah come to the House and make a statement on the police action against protesters at Jantar Mantar on July 20. The protests were followed by repeated adjournments, with little legislative business being transacted.
The Opposition has been demanding a statement from Shah on the alleged use of force against students protesting over the NEET paper leak and other issues. It has also sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
An offer and a rejection
On Wednesday, Shah, who had remained present in Parliament throughout the session but had not entered Lok Sabha, said he was ready to answer the Opposition’s questions if it allowed the House to function.
“I want to tell the Opposition that you write to the Speaker (Om Birla) by 2 pm; we will begin the discussion by 3 pm,” Shah had said, offering to attend the proceedings if the Opposition agreed to a discussion.
He said the government was even willing to suspend Question Hour, subject to the Speaker’s approval, to facilitate an extended debate. “I am ready for a discussion until 3 pm tomorrow. I will be present myself, I will write everything myself, and reply to the discussion so that everything is clarified in front of the nation,” he said.
Shah also rejected the Opposition’s description of him as “laapata” or missing. “Since the session started, I have been coming to Parliament regularly. I have sat in my chamber,” he said, questioning the purpose of attending the House when proceedings were repeatedly disrupted.
Later in the day, Shah wrote to Birla urging him to consult the Opposition and facilitate a discussion.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, however, rejected the proposal, saying the Opposition wanted specific questions answered rather than a general discussion or what he described as the Union Home Minister’s “lectures”.
“The balloon has burst, and now, at the last moment, they are trying to refill the gas. Amit Shah has no courage,” Gandhi said.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had also told the Opposition Wednesday that the government was ready to begin a discussion on the NEET paper leak immediately if the House was allowed to function.