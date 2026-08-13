Amit Shah comes to Lok Sabha finally, only for House to be adjourned

On Wednesday, Shah, said he was ready to answer the Opposition's questions if it allowed the House to function. (PTI File Photo)

After 18 days of a largely disrupted Monsoon Session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah entered the Lok Sabha for the first time Thursday, only for the House to be adjourned sine die within four minutes of the proceedings beginning.

Shah was seated in the front row on the Treasury Benches, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

As Speaker Om Birla entered the House, he immediately asked members to stand for the national song. As soon as it ended, Birla announced that the House was adjourned sine die.

This was in stark contrast to the proceedings over the previous 18 days, when Opposition MPs would move into the Well soon after the House met, shouting slogans and demanding that Shah come to the House and make a statement on the police action against protesters at Jantar Mantar on July 20. The protests were followed by repeated adjournments, with little legislative business being transacted.