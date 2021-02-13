Statehood will be given to J&K at an appropriate time: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday said the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill has nothing to do with the statehood of J&K and that the latter will be restored at an “appropriate time”. The Bill was later passed in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking in the lower house of the Parliament, today, Shah said, “Many MPs said that bringing Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 means J&K won’t get statehood. I am piloting the Bill, I brought it. I have clarified the intentions. Nowhere it’s written that J&K won’t get statehood. Where are you drawing conclusion from?”

“I have said in this House and I say it again that this Bill has got nothing to do with the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir. Statehood would be given to Jammu & Kashmir at an appropriate time,” he added.

Hitting out at the Congress, Shah said that while the current government is being asked what did it do about promises made during abrogation of Article 370, did the previous government give an account of what they did for 70 years. “It has been 17 months since the abrogation & you are demanding an account for it. Did you bring the account of what you did for 70 years? Had you worked properly, you need not have asked us,” he said.

Questioning their position to ask for accountability from the BJP government, the home minister said, “I have no objection, I will give an account for everything. But those who were given the opportunity to govern for generations should look within if they are even fit to demand an account.”

He requested not to politicise J-K and Ladakh. “If you want a political fight, come in the ring & let’s compete. Nobody is scared. It’s (J-K & Ladakh) a sensitive part of our country. They have been hurt and have doubts. This House’s responsibility is to comfort them, not scrape their wounds,” Shah said.

On August 5, 2019, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories J&K and Ladakh and its special status under Article 370 of Indian Constitution was abrogated triggering criticism from leaders from Opposition parties and activists across the country.