Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Amit Shah says Delhi riots appear to be pre-planned as BJP, Opposition spar in Lok Sabha

Replying to a discussion in Lok Sabah on the Delhi riots, Home Minister Amit Shah said prima facie the violence appeared to be a pre-planned conspiracy.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 11, 2020 8:07:17 pm
citizenship amendment bill 2019, Lok Sabha passes CAB, citizenship amendment bill in parliament, amit shah citizenship amendment bill, CAB 2019, Congress on CAB, CAB opposition, citizenship bill muslims, Indian Express Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament. (File)

Amid a fiery exchange of words between the Opposition and BJP over the northeast Delhi riots, which left 53 dead, in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah said a conspiracy could not be ruled out while asserting that anyone involved in the violence would not be spared irrespective of their religion, caste or party affiliation.

Replying to a discussion in Lok Sabah on the Delhi riots, Shah said prima facie the violence appeared to be a pre-planned conspiracy.

“We are investigating the Delhi violence on the basis of scientific evidence. Such riots can happen only when there is a pre-planned conspiracy behind it. We are also probing the conspiracy angle. All those who caused the violence will not be able to escape the law,” Amit Shah said.

Amid Opposition criticism over alleged inaction by the Delhi police during last month’s violence, which left over 200 injured and ravaged northeast Delhi areas of Mustafabad, Shiv Vihar, Brijpuri, Jafrabad, Shah complimented the force for not allowing the riots to spiral.

“Delhi Police contained the rioting within 36 hours. I would like to place on record that after February 25 no incident of rioting took place. There have been attempts to politicise these riots. From February 27 till today, around 700 FIRs have been registered and a total of 2,647 people have been detained or arrested,” the Home Minister said.

