Amit Shah launches major railway projects in Gujarat: LNG train, WAG-12 loco, Kavach and more

(left to right) The LNG train brings an alternative-fuel technology to train operations and the WAG-12 maintenance shed will support high-capacity freight operations. (Image: Ahmedabad Division/Western Railway)

Amit Shah in Gujarat: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has launched several major railway projects worth more than Rs 1,542 crore in Gujarat. The projects, launched at Sabarmati on September 27, 2026, include the country’s first LNG-powered train, a WAG-12 locomotive maintenance shed, the Kavach safety system, automatic signalling and the Sabarmati-Sarkhej railway line doubling project.

The projects are aimed at improving railway safety, line capacity, freight operations and the use of alternative fuels in the region.

India’s first LNG train flagged off

The country’s first LNG-powered train was flagged off today. Indian Railways has, for the first time, introduced an LNG-based fuel system in a train’s Driving Power Cars (DPCs). Two 1,400 HP DPCs at the Sabarmati Integrated Coaching Depot have been converted to a diesel + LNG dual-fuel system. The system allows LNG to replace around 40 per cet of diesel.