Amit Shah launches major railway projects in Gujarat: LNG train, WAG-12 loco, Kavach and more

4 min readSep 27, 2026 12:47 PM IST
Amit Shah in Gujarat: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has launched several major railway projects worth more than Rs 1,542 crore in Gujarat. The projects, launched at Sabarmati on September 27, 2026, include the country’s first LNG-powered train, a WAG-12 locomotive maintenance shed, the Kavach safety system, automatic signalling and the Sabarmati-Sarkhej railway line doubling project.
The projects are aimed at improving railway safety, line capacity, freight operations and the use of alternative fuels in the region.
India’s first LNG train flagged off
The country’s first LNG-powered train was flagged off today. Indian Railways has, for the first time, introduced an LNG-based fuel system in a train’s Driving Power Cars (DPCs). Two 1,400 HP DPCs at the Sabarmati Integrated Coaching Depot have been converted to a diesel + LNG dual-fuel system. The system allows LNG to replace around 40 per cet of diesel.
More than 2,000 km of field trials have already been completed. The use of LNG is expected to reduce fuel costs and emissions, including CO₂, NOx and particulate matter. According to trial data, the estimated saving is around Rs 11.9 lakh per year for one DPC and around Rs 23.9 lakh per year for an 8-coach rake.
The train is an 8-coach, non-AC chair car train. During its inaugural run, it operates between Sabarmati and Mahesana. Its regular route has not yet been finalised.
Rs 700 crore WAG-12 loco maintenance shed
Another major project is the WAG-12 locomotive maintenance shed at Sabarmati. The shed has been developed at a cost of around Rs 700 crore to maintain 300 WAG-12 HHP electric locomotive. The WAG-12 locomotives have a capacity of around 12,000 HP and are designed to haul heavy and long freight trains. The facility is expected to improve locomotive availability and maintenance efficiency while supporting the operation of heavy freight trains.
Kavach to cover 404 km railway sections
Railway safety is another major focus of the projects. Around Rs 411 crore is being spent to equip 404 km of railway sections in the Ahmedabad Division with the indigenously-developed Kavach system, an Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system. This includes:
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- 157 km of the Ahmedabad-Palanpur section
- 247 km of the Ahmedabad-Samakhiali section
Kavach is an automatic train protection system designed to help reduce the risk of collisions and improve safety during train operations. It can also help protect trains when they exceed prescribed speed limits and reduce risks linked to human error.
Automatic Signalling on 122.57 km
Automatic Block Signalling has also been provided across 122.57 km of railway sections in the Ahmedabad Division. The project has been taken up at a cost of around Rs 118.83 crore. It covers the Sabarmati-Kalol-Bhandu Motidaur and Sabarmati-Sanand-Jakhwada sections.
Automatic signalling helps maintain a safe distance between trains and allows more trains to operate efficiently on the same railway route. It is also expected to increase line capacity and improve train operations and punctuality.
Doubling of Sabarmati-Sarkhej railway line
The 21-km Sabarmati-Sarkhej railway line doubling project is being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 313.27 crore. The project is targeted for completion by March 2028. The work will cover Sabarmati, Gandhigram, Vastrapur and Sarkhej stations. It includes the construction and related work for 16 minor bridges, 13 Road Under Bridges (RUBs), one major bridge and six level crossings.
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The doubling project is aimed at increasing line capacity and allowing smoother movement of passenger and freight trains. It is also expected to strengthen connectivity towards the Sarkhej–Dholera region and support industrial and commercial activity.