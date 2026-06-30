Amit Shah launches FCRA 2.0 portal: Monitoring foreign donations in real time gets a boost

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the launch of the FCRA 2.0 Portal and Electronic Overseas Citizen of India (e-OCI) Card, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Mahesh Dixit present. (@AmitShah X/ANI Photo)

In a move aimed at strengthening the “government’s capacity to monitor foreign donations in real time”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the FCRA 2.0 portal on Tuesday. He also launched the electronic Overseas Citizen of India (e-OCI) card, saying it will bring “great convenience” to more than 50 lakh OCI cardholders.

Shah said the two digital platforms would reduce paperwork, improve citizen services and strengthen oversight of foreign contributions and OCI-related processes.

At the launch event held in New Delhi, Shah said the two platforms would make governance more efficient and transparent, while also addressing long-pending difficulties faced by stakeholders, especially organisations dealing with foreign contributions under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). “Both these initiatives started today will enhance facilities for citizens and, in particular, will resolve the difficulties faced by those receiving donations through the FCRA portal,” he said.