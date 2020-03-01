Amit Shah in Kolkata LIVE updates: Over one lakh expected at Home Minister’s ‘Abhinandan’ rally today

Protests against Home Minister’s Amit Shah visit at Park Circus in Kolkata on Sunday. (Express photo/Shashi Ghosh) Protests against Home Minister’s Amit Shah visit at Park Circus in Kolkata on Sunday. (Express photo/Shashi Ghosh)

Amit Shah in Kolkata LIVE updates: Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally at Shahid Minar Ground in Kolkata on Sunday, even as Left parties and Muslim organisations plan to hold protests. This will be Shah’s second visit to West Bengal after assuming office as Union Home Minister. According to BJP, over one lakh party workers will attend Shah’s ‘Abhinandan’ rally during which he will speak on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

From Saturday night, party workers from districts across Bengal have been pouring into the city. They are expected to take out rallies from different points in the city including Howrah station and converge at the rally venue.

Meanwhile, CPM leader Mohammad Salim, has called upon the people of the state to protest against Shah’s visit today. Speaking to reporters at state CPM headquarters, Salim had on Thursday said, “The youth and students’ wings of our party will hit the streets on March 1 to protest against the arrival of the Union home minister here. All democratic people should also join this protest.”