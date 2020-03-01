Amit Shah in Kolkata LIVE updates: Over one lakh expected at Home Minister’s ‘Abhinandan’ rally today

Amit Shah in Kolkata LIVE updates: Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally at Shahid Minar Ground in Kolkata on Sunday, even as Left parties and Muslim organisations plan to hold protests. This will be Shah’s second visit to West Bengal after assuming office as Union Home Minister. According to BJP, over one lakh party workers will attend Shah’s ‘Abhinandan’ rally during which he will speak on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
From Saturday night, party workers from districts across Bengal have been pouring into the city. They are expected to take out rallies from different points in the city including Howrah station and converge at the rally venue.
Meanwhile, CPM leader Mohammad Salim, has called upon the people of the state to protest against Shah’s visit today. Speaking to reporters at state CPM headquarters, Salim had on Thursday said, “The youth and students’ wings of our party will hit the streets on March 1 to protest against the arrival of the Union home minister here. All democratic people should also join this protest.”
Highlights
"The Centre has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. This government has conducted a surgical strike and an airstrike. After two countries (US and Israel), India is now the third country in the world to conduct such a strike. We are preparing a system where jawans can spend at least 100 days with their families," Amit Shah said.
The Home Minister, on the other hand, inaugurated 29 Special Composite Group Complex of NSG in Rajarhat.
Left protests against Home Minister Amit Shah's visit at Esplanade in Kolkata. (Express photo/Partha Paul)
Meanwhile, Left parties today staged a protest in various part of the city against the home minister's visit. Protests by Left supporters are currently underway at gate number 1 of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Park Circus and Shyambazar.
From Saturday night, party workers from the districts poured into the city for whom the BJP has made arrangements. On Sunday, the party workers will take out rallies from different points of the city as well as Howrah station and converge at the venue. According to state BJP leaders, the party initially had a hard time with Bengal turning out to be one of the major focal points for anti-CAA protests. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, had hit the streets for days in protest against CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).
Speaking to The Sunday Express, BJP state secretary Sayantan Basu said, “Over one lakh people will attend the rally tomorrow. Our workers from the districts will come to Kolkata to hear Amit Shah-ji speak. CAA is a great Act brought in by Modi ji and Amit Shah ji. Tomorrow, the people of Bengal will thank them for that. They have understood the pain of Bengali refugees, who were forced out of Bangladesh. The Act not only recognised their plight, but also gave them respect in the country.” “The Left and others are against the Bengali refugees, and that is why they are protesting,” Basu added.
Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally at Shahid Minar Ground in Kolkata on Sunday, even as Left parties and Muslim organisations plan to hold protests. This will be Shah’s second visit to West Bengal after assuming office as Union Home Minister. According to BJP, over one lakh party workers will attend Shah’s ‘Abhinandan’ rally during which he will speak on the Citizenship Amendment Act. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.