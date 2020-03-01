Follow Us:
Sunday, March 01, 2020
Amit Shah in Kolkata LIVE updates: Over one lakh expected at Home Minister’s ‘Abhinandan’ rally today

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 1, 2020 12:17:48 pm
amit shah in kolkata, amit shah kolkata rally, amit shah kolkata protests, amit shah kolkata caa protests, cpm rally kolkata, kolkata city news Protests against Home Minister’s Amit Shah visit at Park Circus in Kolkata on Sunday. (Express photo/Shashi Ghosh)

Amit Shah in Kolkata LIVE updates: Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally at Shahid Minar Ground in Kolkata on Sunday, even as Left parties and Muslim organisations plan to hold protests. This will be Shah’s second visit to West Bengal after assuming office as Union Home Minister. According to BJP, over one lakh party workers will attend Shah’s ‘Abhinandan’ rally during which he will speak on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

From Saturday night, party workers from districts across Bengal have been pouring into the city. They are expected to take out rallies from different points in the city including Howrah station and converge at the rally venue.

Meanwhile, CPM leader Mohammad Salim, has called upon the people of the state to protest against Shah’s visit today. Speaking to reporters at state CPM headquarters, Salim had on Thursday said, “The youth and students’ wings of our party will hit the streets on March 1 to protest against the arrival of the Union home minister here. All democratic people should also join this protest.”

Live Blog

Highlights

    12:11 (IST)01 Mar 2020
    Amit Shah in Kolkata: 'Centre follows zero-tolerance policy against terrorism'

    "The Centre has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. This government has conducted a surgical strike and an airstrike. After two countries (US and Israel), India is now the third country in the world to conduct such a strike. We are preparing a system where jawans can spend at least 100 days with their families," Amit Shah said.

    12:09 (IST)01 Mar 2020
    Amit Shah inuagurates 29 Special Composite Group Complex of NSG in Rajarhat

    The Home Minister, on the other hand, inaugurated 29 Special Composite Group Complex of NSG in Rajarhat.

    12:07 (IST)01 Mar 2020
    Amit Shah in Kolkata: Left supporters wave black flags against Home Minister's visit at Esplanade


    Left protests against Home Minister Amit Shah's visit at Esplanade in Kolkata. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

    12:03 (IST)01 Mar 2020
    Amit Shah: Left protests against home minister's visit

    Meanwhile, Left parties today staged a protest in various part of the city against the home minister's visit. Protests by Left supporters are currently underway at gate number 1 of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Park Circus and Shyambazar.

    12:01 (IST)01 Mar 2020
    Amit Shah in Kolkata: BJP to hold rallies across city

    From Saturday night, party workers from the districts poured into the city for whom the BJP has made arrangements. On Sunday, the party workers will take out rallies from different points of the city as well as Howrah station and converge at the venue. According to state BJP leaders, the party initially had a hard time with Bengal turning out to be one of the major focal points for anti-CAA protests. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, had hit the streets for days in protest against CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

    11:58 (IST)01 Mar 2020
    Amit Shah in Kolkata: Over 1 lakh expected at Shahid Minar Ground

    Speaking to The Sunday Express, BJP state secretary Sayantan Basu said, “Over one lakh people will attend the rally tomorrow. Our workers from the districts will come to Kolkata to hear Amit Shah-ji speak. CAA is a great Act brought in by Modi ji and Amit Shah ji. Tomorrow, the people of Bengal will thank them for that. They have understood the pain of Bengali refugees, who were forced out of Bangladesh. The Act not only recognised their plight, but also gave them respect in the country.” “The Left and others are against the Bengali refugees, and that is why they are protesting,” Basu added.

    11:56 (IST)01 Mar 2020
    Amit Shah to address pro-CAA rally in Kolkata today

    Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally at Shahid Minar Ground in Kolkata on Sunday, even as Left parties and Muslim organisations plan to hold protests. This will be Shah’s second visit to West Bengal after assuming office as Union Home Minister. According to BJP, over one lakh party workers will attend Shah’s ‘Abhinandan’ rally during which he will speak on the Citizenship Amendment Act. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.

    amit shah in kolkata, amit shah kolkata rally, amit shah kolkata caa protests, cpm rally kolkata, kolkata city news Home Minister Amit Shah outside the Bhubaneswar temple on Saturday. (Twitter/@amitshah)

    Speaking to The Sunday Express, BJP state secretary Sayantan Basu said, “Over one lakh people will attend the rally tomorrow. Our workers from the districts will come to Kolkata to hear Amit Shah-ji speak. CAA is a great Act brought in by Modi ji and Amit Shah ji. Tomorrow, the people of Bengal will thank them for that. They have understood the pain of Bengali refugees, who were forced out of Bangladesh. The Act not only recognised their plight, but also gave them respect in the country.”

    On the Left's plans to take out a rally today, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said, “Everyone has the right to protest. CPM and Congress can also protest. But if they try to disrupt our rally, then we know how to tackle them.”

    State Congress president Somen Mitra said, “This is a time when examinations are on. No political parties are allowed to hold rallies. But TMC is giving special treatment to BJP.”

    The Kolkata Police had granted permission for Shah’s proposed rally in Central Kolkata on March 1 after days of dilly-dallying. Reacting to the development, senior TMC leader and Bengal Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Tapas Ray, had said the BJP was “deliberately trying to make an issue out of a non-issue”. “They had applied (for the permission) on Thursday and expected that it would be given by Friday morning. This is absurd,” he said.

