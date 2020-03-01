Amit Shah jabs Mamata: Why are you hurting interests of our refugees, you only care for infiltrators

Amit Shah addresses a rally at Kolkata’s Shahid Minar Grounds on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter @BJP4India) Amit Shah addresses a rally at Kolkata’s Shahid Minar Grounds on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter @BJP4India)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday launched BJP’s ‘Aar Noy Annay’ (no more injustice) campaign in West Bengal and said the saffron party would form the government in Bengal with a two-third majority after the 2021 state Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in support of CAA at Shahid Minar Ground in the heart of the city, Shah also dared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to stop the Centre from granting citizenship to refugees.

“I want to ask Mamata didi why are you hurting the interests of our refugees? You only care about infiltrators. Refugees are being misled and scared. Hindus who fled our neighbouring countries who were raped and threatened and killed…. should they not get citizenship?” Amit Shah said.

Reiterating that the CAA was a legislation to provide citizenship and not to take away people’s rights, the Home Minister blamed Banerjee for the violence that took place during the anti-CAA protests in Bengal.

BJP supporters arrive at Amit Shah’s rally in Shahid Minar Ground in Kolkata. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh) BJP supporters arrive at Amit Shah’s rally in Shahid Minar Ground in Kolkata. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

Shah arrived in Kolkata to address the pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally amid protests by opposition parties who raised ‘Go back’ slogans outside the airport. He inaugurated a new building of National Security Guards at Rajarhat before reaching the venue of the rally.

In the gathering, which was majorly attended by jubilant party workers and supporters, Amit Shah promised that BJP would transform the state into ‘Sonar Bangla’ (Golden Bengal) if the party was voted to power.

Lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal for “not allowing PM Modi to develop” the state at the rally, Shah said, “The Sonar Bangla will not be formed under Mamata di. Bring the BJP to power and in five years, we will make the dream come true.”

A BJP supporter before Amit Shah’s rally in Shahid Minar Ground in Kolkata. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh) A BJP supporter before Amit Shah’s rally in Shahid Minar Ground in Kolkata. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

Shah said the people of Bengal gave chance to the Communists for two decades and to Banerjee for 10 years but that did not yield any result. “Did they develop the state? No. Give us five years, we will turn Bengal into Sonar Bangla.”

He stressed that it was upon the people of Bengal to protest against poverty and bring an end to “syndicates and toll bazi”. “They had denied permission for my chopper earlier. False cases were registered against BJP workers. But Mamata di couldn’t stop us.” he said, adding that his rally was against the TMC goons. “You can continue with your atrocities, the people of Bengal have now seen your real face,” Amit Shah further said.

A protester at an anti-CAA demonstration near Kolkata Municipal Corporation headquarters on Sunday. (Express Photo: Partha Paul) A protester at an anti-CAA demonstration near Kolkata Municipal Corporation headquarters on Sunday. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

“BJP has won 18 out of 42 seats in Lok Sabha. I pay my respect to the great land of people. It is because of the great people of Bengal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the 2014 polls with a majority. Mamata should be careful – in the coming upcoming assembly elections, it is the BJP who will form the government here.”

While speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new NSG building, Shah on Sunday said India has zero-tolerance towards terrorism and has developed a “proactive” defence policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Meanwhile, the youth wing of CPI(M) protested against the Home Minister’s rally. Apart from raising slogans outside airport, protesters also put up demonstrations near the Municipal Corporation headquarters.

