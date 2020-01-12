Amit Shah on JNU: ‘Those raising anti-national slogans belong in jail’

Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. Shah’s remarks come in the wake of the recent mob attack at JNU. Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. Shah’s remarks come in the wake of the recent mob attack at JNU.

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur as part of the BJP’s campaign to create awareness about the Citizenship law, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday said those who indulge in anti-national sloganeering belongs in jail.

Claiming that anti-national slogans were raised in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Shah said: “Some students raised anti-national slogans in JNU saying, ‘Bharat tere tukde ho ek hazaar, Inshallah, Inshallah’. Shouldn’t they be sent to jail? Anybody who raises anti-national slogans belongs in jail.”

Shah’s remarks come in the wake of the recent mob attack at JNU in which 36 teachers, students, and staff were injured. The Centre and Delhi Police, which reports to the Home Ministry, has come under vociferous criticism from intellectuals and the Opposition.

The Home Minister also challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to find out a provision in the amended Citizenship Act that could snatch citizenship from anyone in this country.

Shah’s remarks came a day after the Congress Working Committee passed a resolution asking the Centre to withdraw CAA and Mamata Banerjee asked Narendra Modi to withdraw the contentious legislation during her meeting with the prime minister in Kolkata.

The BJP president also wondered why Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, and Arvind Kejriwal were speaking the language of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. “I don’t know why Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal speak the same language as Imran Khan. The citizens of Jabalpur should introspect on this,” he said.

In his address, Shah also asserted that non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan had an equal right to Indian citizenship and the country similar to the people present at the rally.

“Bharat par jitna adhikaar mera aur apka hai, utna hi adhikaar Pakistan se aaye hue Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian sharanarthi ka hain (As much as me and the people present in the rally, the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Christians who have come to India from Pakistan have an equal right to Indian citizenship),” Shah said.

Amit Shah also reiterated that a grand Ram Temple would be constructed at Ayodhya within four months. “Kapil Sibal, Congress ke vakil, kehte hain Ram Mandir nahi banna chahiye, arey Sibal bhai jitna dam ho rok lo, 4 mahine mein aasman ko chhoota hua Ram mandir ka nirmaan hone wala hai (Congress’ lawyer Kapil Sibal says that Ram Temple shouldn’t be built. Use as much force as you can, within four months, a sky-high Ram Temple is going to be constructed),” Amit Shah said.

