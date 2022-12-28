Amit Shah reviews J&K security situation, directs officials to follow zero-tolerance policy on terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and told officials to follow a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, in a meeting that came hours after the gunfight in Jammu.

During the scheduled meeting, Shah reviewed the functioning of the security grid and steps taken to deal with Pakistan-backed terrorists. “A terror ecosystem comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of common man requires to be dismantled,” Shah said.

The meeting took place hours after police and security forces shot dead four militants travelling in a truck on the outskirts of old Jammu city.

It was attended by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief of Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) Samant Goel, Director (Intelligence Bureau) Tapan Deka, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, senior officials of the ministry, paramilitary forces and Union Territory officers.

Shah also reviewed development work in Jammu and Kashmir and emphasised on timely completion of projects. He directed officials to strive their best to achieve 100 percent saturation of the beneficiaries under various schemes.

On December 26, The Indian Express had reported that recruitment to militant ranks in J&K has not only seen a significant decline in 2022, but is also the lowest over six years. In 2022, it stayed below 100. Until November end, militant recruitment stood at 99, all from Kashmir. Of this, 63 have been killed, 17 arrested and 19 still remain active.

Over the last six years, 2018 witnessed the largest recruitment of 206 to the militant ranks. Since then, police have recorded a steady decline every year. After staying under 150 in 2019, recruitment to militant ranks saw an uptick again in 2020 and remained under 150 for the next two years again.