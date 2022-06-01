Amit Shah calls meet on June 3 to review J&K security situation

0 Comment(s) *
Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on June 3 to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and others, officials said here on Wednesday.
They said besides the Lt Gov, senior functionaries of the home ministry and officials from the union territory would participate in the meeting.
The meeting comes in the wake of targeted killings of Hindu government employees by terrorists in the Valley, and also as the administration prepares for the Amarnath Yatra from this month-end.
