Delhi Police should remain calm despite all ‘anger and provocation’: Amit Shah

Amit Shah underlined that while constructive criticism of the police is always welcome, it must also be kept in mind that more than 35,000 police personnel have laid down their lives on the line of duty. (Photo: PTI) Amit Shah underlined that while constructive criticism of the police is always welcome, it must also be kept in mind that more than 35,000 police personnel have laid down their lives on the line of duty. (Photo: PTI)

Stating that the Delhi Police should be prepared to deal with miscreants with “firm hands”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday also called on the police force to remain calm despite “provocation”.

“Despite all the anger and provocation, Delhi Police should remain calm but it should also be ready to deal with the miscreants with firm hands to protect the people,” Shah said while addressing the personnel at the 73rd Raising Day ceremony of the Delhi Police.

“I believe, on many occasions the Delhi Police has lived up to this advice of Saradar Patel,” he said while terming the Delhi Police as one of the leading metropolitan police forces in the country and the world which has foiled attempts to create disturbance without fail.

Notably, Shah’s comments came hours after a new CCTV footage emerged showing the Delhi Police attacking Jamia Millia Islamia students inside the varsity’s reading room. Allegations of police brutality had emerged after a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent on December 15 after protesters allegedly pelted stones at the police and set public buses on fire.

Shah also underlined that while constructive criticism of the police is always welcome, it must also be kept in mind that more than 35,000 police personnel have laid down their lives on the line of duty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.