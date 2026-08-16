Amit Shah slams Congress, but BJP had its own slip-up over Vande Mataram in Rajasthan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over the Congress’s Independence Day function in New Delhi, saying that the party humiliated Vande Mataram and that people will never forgive such a sin.

However, just a day ago, it was the Rajasthan state president of his own party who found himself at the centre of a row after a movie version of the national song was played at a party programme on Independence Day in Jaipur.

Accompanied by several party leaders and MLAs, BJP’s Madan Rathore had hoisted the Tricolour at the historic Badi Chaupad on Saturday morning. However, the song, as sung by Lata Mangeshkar in the 1952 movie Anand Math blared out through the speakers instead of the standard rendition. The movie is eponymously named after the book by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, who wrote Vande Mataram.

Rathore later apologised for the error.

Meanwhile, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker from its Minority Cell, Khalid Bandook, suffered a heart attack during the programme and was admitted to a hospital where he is now recovering.

Congress event not smooth sailing either

Interestingly, a separate flag-hoisting ceremony by the Congress at Badi Chaupad didn’t go smoothly either. After it was announced that Vande Matram would be played, the National Anthem started playing instead. As Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra and others looked on, the National Anthem was stopped after a couple of lines and the leaders then started singing Vande Mataram.

On the controversy at the BJP event, Rathore said, “There was a technical error. Instead of the standard rendition of Vande Mataram, our National Song, it was presented in a different musical style. While the lyrics remained the same, the musical addition was not appropriate. We apologise for this technical error.”

Sound agency penalised

The Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) penalised the sound agency concerned by withholding its payment.

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The letter by JMC Additional Commissioner Narendra Kumar Bansal to the Jaipur-based firm states: “There was an error in the National Song played on the sound system by your firm at the Independence Day 2026 event held at Badi Chaupad on August 15, 2026. This gross negligence on the occasion of Independence Day has tarnished the dignity of the national festival.”

It further stated, “Therefore, you are warned that such negligence/error should not be repeated in future and for this negligence committed by you, penalty of not paying for the mic and sound system in the programme organised at Badi Chaupad is imposed and in future, strict punitive action will be taken for such negligence as per the terms of the contract.”

‘Those who distribute certificates of nationalism…’

With reports of issues surrounding the Independence Day functions coming in from different parts of the state, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) supremo and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said, “First, in the programme of BJP state president, the tune of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ was played incorrectly. After that, in Nawalgarh, the Tricolour was hoisted upside down by BJP MLA and acting sub-divisional officer. And then, in Bharatpur, Minister Suresh Rawat did not even salute the Tricolour after the flag-hoisting.”

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He asked, “The question is, do those who distribute certificates of nationalism all day not even know the dignity of the National Song, the rules of the Tricolour, and the basic spirit of its honour?”

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He said, “Nationalism should not be limited only to speeches, slogans, and social media posts. The respect for the national flag should be evident in conduct.”

The Parliamentarian said, “Before putting on a show of patriotism, BJP leaders should at least learn the rules and regulations for honouring the Tricolour and the National Song. The Tricolour does not belong to any party; it is a symbol of the pride and sacrifice of crores of Indians. Its insult or disrespect is unacceptable at any cost.”