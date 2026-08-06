Amit Shah is responsible for violence against student protesters: Rahul Gandhi

Continuing the offensive against Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the minister was responsible for the violence against protesting students and doesn’t have the courage to explain in Parliament what had happened.
Rahul was addressing mediapersons along with a group of students who had protested last month seeking then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the paper leak issue.
“I just met young protesters from various states and had a discussion. I want to thank them and am proud of thousands of students like them as they fought for the Constitution, the education system and the future of India,” Rahul said.
“They mentioned to me how they were assaulted and threatened. They have defended the Constitution, protected the idea of India and the future of India,” said Rahul.
He also said that complaining about the country’s education system, which is flawed, collapsing and useless, is not a crime. “If anything, the system needs to be changed, it needs to be corrected, and that is all they (the students) were asking for. They were not indulging in violence; they were not being aggressive or nasty. They were beaten up, assaulted and threatened,” said Rahul.
“Sending ‘goondas’ and forcibly taking their apology, taking an apology from a 15-year-old and accepting that apology, is nonsense and unacceptable to us,” he said.
According to Rahul, there should be an education system that works, and that examination leaks should stop.
Attacking Shah, Rahul alleged that the person who is responsible for this violence is the Home Minister. “The person who had a pellet gun fired at this young lady, the person who had a pellet gun fired at that young man whom I brought before the press a few days ago, the person who has turned the police force against this young lady, is Amit Shah and he is the Home Minister of India.”
Meanwhile, reacting to Rahul’s allegations, BJP MP Sambit Patra said it was “inappropriate to build a false political narrative through children”.
Accusing Rahul of being selective in raising issues, Patra flagged the plight of students due to the “examination irregularities in Jharkhand”.
“The country’s children should remain fearless and should not hesitate from participating in movements or protests whenever necessary. The children are protesting in Jharkhand… Rahul Gandhi should also engage with them and mitigate their pain and suffering,” Patra said.