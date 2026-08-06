Amit Shah is responsible for violence against student protesters: Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi with student protesters during a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Continuing the offensive against Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the minister was responsible for the violence against protesting students and doesn’t have the courage to explain in Parliament what had happened.

Rahul was addressing mediapersons along with a group of students who had protested last month seeking then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the paper leak issue.

“I just met young protesters from various states and had a discussion. I want to thank them and am proud of thousands of students like them as they fought for the Constitution, the education system and the future of India,” Rahul said.