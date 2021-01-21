Power consumption in Dec 2020 indicates economy reviving: Shah

Amit Shah said that the over bridge in Thaltej-Shilaj area of Ahmedabad is part of a campaign undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railways minister Piyush Goyal to build bridges over or under more than one lakh railway crossings in the country. (file)

Union Home Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar, Amit Shah, on Thursday said that Indian economy has started reviving and added that the consumption of electricity in December 2020 was maximum for that month any year.

Speaking before virtually inaugurating a four-lane railway over bridge in Thaltej-Shilaj area of Ahmedabad, Shah said this while referring to the electricity consumption in the country.

In the virtual address that was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, various MLAs from Ahmedabad and leaders of Gujarat BJP, Shah said, “During corona pandemic, the economy had slowed down in the entire world and India as well. But India’s story of V-shape (recovery of economy) is a subject of discussion across the world; the speed with which India’s economy has recovered.”

“Figures have come recently. Consumption of electricity is considered a very important standard of economy’s development. In December, maximum consumption of electricity was last year. It means that our economy has started reviving. The fight (against Covid-19) was fought successfully under the leadership of Narendrabhai in India and Vijaybhai and Nitinbhai in Gujarat. As a result, we have almost recovered from it (the pandemic induced economic slowdown),” he added.

The railway over bridge that was inaugurated falls under Ghatlodia assembly constituency in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. It has been built at the cost of Rs 55 crore with equal contribution from the Gujarat government and the Indian Railways.

Shah said that the over bridge is part of a campaign undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railways minister Piyush Goyal to build bridges over or under more than one lakh railway crossings in the country.

Explaining the impact of bridges at crossings, Shah said that under the newly built Thaltej-Shilaj-Rancharda railway over bridge, nearly 100 trains pass daily. In the absence of the bridge, it would mean wastage of significant fuel and human hours, he said. He also added that the Union government has set a target of bringing down the number of unmanned railway crossings in India to zero by 2022.

Shah said that in the construction of the bridge, a new technology of using fabrication steel has been introduced for the first time. Around 1,000 metric tonne fabrication steel has been used in the building of the bridge.

Deputy CM Nitin Patel said that the railway over bridge was much needed since nearly 100 trains pass through the line causing immense hardship to commuters, including patients and pregnant women, when the crossing is closed.