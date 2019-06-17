‘Another strike on Pakistan’: Amit Shah on India’s emphatic World Cup win over rivals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team which inflicted a 89-run defeat on their arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing cricket World Cup in the United Kingdom.

Advertising

Shah took to Twitter and termed India’s victory as “another strike on Pakistan” adding that every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating the win.

“Another strike on Pakistan by team India and the result is the same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win,” the Union Home Minister tweeted.

Another strike on Pakistan by #TeamIndia and the result is same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/XDGuG3OiyK — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 16, 2019

India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs via Duckworth Lewis method in the ICC World Cup match played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Advertising

Read | 2019 archives: Kuldeep’s magic, Sachin redux and Sarfraz’s yawn

With this win, India has now won all seven of the encounters between the two teams in the history of the World Cup.

Congratulations to Indian cricket team for winning the match against Pakistan in #CWC2019. The Indian team played an amazing game of cricket for this victory. We are all proud of Team India. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 16, 2019

Several other ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports Kiren Rijiju and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated the Indian Cricket team.