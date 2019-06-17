‘Another strike on Pakistan’: Amit Shah on India’s emphatic World Cup win over rivals

Toggle Menu
Amit Shah took to Twitter and termed India's victory as "another strike on Pakistan" adding that every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating the win.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File/Express photo: Anil Sharma)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team which inflicted a 89-run defeat on their arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing cricket World Cup in the United Kingdom.

“Another strike on Pakistan by team India and the result is the same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win,” the Union Home Minister tweeted.

 

India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs via Duckworth Lewis method in the ICC World Cup match played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

With this win, India has now won all seven of the encounters between the two teams in the history of the World Cup.

Several other ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports Kiren Rijiju and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated the Indian Cricket team.

