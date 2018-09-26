Amit Shah inaugurates Deendayal Upadhyaya’s statue in Dhankya

BJP president Amit Shah inaugurated the monument which was built at a cost of Rs 12 crore. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) BJP president Amit Shah inaugurated the monument which was built at a cost of Rs 12 crore. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

BJP president Amit Shah Wednesday asked the Railways and the Rajasthan government to set up a research centre at Dhankya, where Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya spent his early years, to explore the principles of integral humanism and upliftment of weakest sections.

Addressing a gathering, after inaugurating the Deendayal national monument near Dhankya, Shah said Pandit Deendayal was a guiding light for the BJP and the party would leave no stone unturned to promote his thinking.

Spread across 4,400 sq metre, the monument was built at a cost of Rs 12 crore on land acquired from the North Western Railways. The construction work started on September 25, 2014.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said the railways should have got the opportunity to build the monument 50 years ago. He maintained that it was a matter of pride for the department as the monument came up in Dhankya where Pandit Deendayal had spent his childhood years.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said Upadhyaya dedicated his life to the nation and that his views would be propagated.

Raje added the state government had started a number of public welfare schemes under Upadhyaya’s name.

Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, state BJP president Madan Lal Saini also attended the inauguration event.

