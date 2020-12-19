Amit Shah in West Bengal Live Updates: Shah visits Swami Vivekananda’s birthplace, says his ideals more relevant today

Amit Shah West Bengal Visit Live: The Union Home Minister arrived in Kolkata last night. (Source: Twitter/@AmitShah)

Amit Shah West Bengal Visit Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Kolkata in the early hours of Saturday, is scheduled to address a public meeting in Midnapore later today. Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal to take stock of the party’s affairs ahead of the Assembly elections. In a tweet posted in Bengali, Shah said he was “eager to interact with (my) brothers and sisters of West Bengal.”

Ahead of Shah’s visit, a string of leaders quit the ruling Trinamool Congress this week. Speculations are rife that Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned earlier this week, may join the BJP during Shah’s visit along with a slew of disgruntled TMC leaders, including some MLAs.

The TMC leadership held an emergency meeting at Mamata Banerjee’s resident in Kalighat last night.

The Home Minister visited the birthplace of Swami Vivekananda in north Kolkata on Saturday morning and said that the ideals of the 19th-century icon are more relevant in the present-day world. During his visit, he is expected to first visit the Siddheshwari Kali Mandir in Habibpur. He is also scheduled to have lunch with a farmer’s family in Balichuri village along with BJP leaders. After the public meeting, he will return to Kolkata and hold meetings with BJP state leaders.

On Sunday, he is scheduled to visit Visva Bharati in Shantiniketan followed by a roadshow in Bolpur. The BJP’s state chief Dilip Ghosh has said that Shah and party president J P Nadda would visit West Bengal every month till the Assembly elections, likely in April-May, are over.