Amit Shah in West Bengal Live Updates: Shah visits Swami Vivekananda’s birthplace, says his ideals more relevant today

Saturday, December 19, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata, New Delhi | Updated: December 19, 2020 12:32:55 pm
Amit Shah West Bengal Visit Live: The Union Home Minister arrived in Kolkata last night.

Amit Shah West Bengal Visit Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Kolkata in the early hours of Saturday, is scheduled to address a public meeting in Midnapore later today. Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal to take stock of the party’s affairs ahead of the Assembly elections. In a tweet posted in Bengali, Shah said he was “eager to interact with (my) brothers and sisters of West Bengal.”

Ahead of Shah’s visit, a string of leaders quit the ruling Trinamool Congress this week. Speculations are rife that Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned earlier this week, may join the BJP during Shah’s visit along with a slew of disgruntled TMC leaders, including some MLAs.

The TMC leadership held an emergency meeting at Mamata Banerjee’s resident in Kalighat last night.

The Home Minister visited the birthplace of Swami Vivekananda in north Kolkata on Saturday morning and said that the ideals of the 19th-century icon are more relevant in the present-day world. During his visit, he is expected to first visit the Siddheshwari Kali Mandir in Habibpur. He is also scheduled to have lunch with a farmer’s family in Balichuri village along with BJP leaders. After the public meeting, he will return to Kolkata and hold meetings with BJP state leaders.

On Sunday, he is scheduled to visit Visva Bharati in Shantiniketan followed by a roadshow in Bolpur. The BJP’s state chief Dilip Ghosh has said that Shah and party president J P Nadda would visit West Bengal every month till the Assembly elections, likely in April-May, are over.

12:32 (IST)19 Dec 2020
Amit Shah's Sunday schedule in Bengal

On Sunday, Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Bolpur in Birbhum district. He will also visit Visva-Bharati University campus and meet Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty. Shah will have lunch at the house of a Baul singer Basudev Das at Shyambati area in Santiniketan, the party said. He is also scheduled to hold a roadshow in Bolpur Town.

12:28 (IST)19 Dec 2020
Amit Shah to visit Suvendu stronghold, hold roadshow in Bolpur

According to BJP sources, Shah’s visit assumes significance as a large number of TMC leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, are set to join the party in presence of Shah.

Shah is scheduled to visit Medinipur, the stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday. He will pay homage to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose there and meet one of the descendants of Bose in Habibpur.

Shah is scheduled to have lunch at the house of party worker Sanatan Sinha at Benajuri Village in Paschim Medinipur district.

12:03 (IST)19 Dec 2020
BJP govt at centre has enchroached the state's area of administration: Bhupesh Baghel

Extending support to CM Mamata Banerjee, Chattisgarh chief minister said, ”Federalism is at stake yet again. The BJP govt at centre has enchroached the state’s area of administration and transfered officers. And that too before elections. Centre’s interference is highly objectionable and condemnable.

12:01 (IST)19 Dec 2020
Shah’s Bengal visit comes days after Nadda convoy attack

Shah’s West Bengal visit comes days after a convoy of BJP chief JP Nadda was attacked by alleged Trinamool workers, triggering a huge row between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee-led state.

Several cars in Nadda’s motorcade were stoned allegedly by workers aligned to the ruling Trinamool Congress on December 10. The incident took place while the BJP president, accompanied by several top party leaders, was headed to a public meeting at Diamond Harbour, on the outskirts of Kolkata.

11:53 (IST)19 Dec 2020
Amit Shah visits Swami Vivekananda's birthplace, says his ideals more relevant today

Home Minister Amit Shah visited the birthplace of Swami Vivekananda in north Kolkata on Saturday morning and said that the ideals of the 19th-century icon are more relevant in the present-day world. Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda, hailing him for taking Indian's culture and ethos to the world.

"Swami Vivekananda took India's culture, vision and ethos to the world. He bridged the gap between spirituality and modernity. After visiting his birthplace, I feel his ideals are still relevant in the present-day world. Rather, his ideals are more needed in the present times," he told reporters.

11:52 (IST)19 Dec 2020
Amit Shah reached Kolkata last night

Amit Shah reached Kolkata last night. In a tweet posted in Bengali, Shah said he was “eager to interact with (my) brothers and sisters of West Bengal.

11:51 (IST)19 Dec 2020
Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog

Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Kolkata in the early hours of Saturday, is scheduled to address a public meeting in Midnapore later today. Follow all the latest updates from West Bengal here.

After Suvendu Adhikari's resignation from the Cabinet last week, there was speculation that he would join the BJP.

Amit Shah in West Bengal LIVE updates

After heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari and MLA Jitendra Tiwari resigned from the party, the exodus continued Friday with two more MLAs, Silbhadra Dutta and Banashree Maity, and minority cell general secretary Kabirul Islam walking away from the TMC.

And although there was a twist late Friday night, with Tiwari claiming that he is still with the TMC, the verdict in the Midnapore party office was clear: It is time for introspection.

“Can’t you see what is happening? It is true that Suvendu is a big leader. The party should have resolved his grievances. So many people are leaving. But I am still with the party. I have seen Mamata Banerjee and I think she will be able to tide over this crisis. There is time. But it is true that there are many grievances and the BJP is taking advantage of it,” said Sukhen Samaddar, a TMC worker.

Like Samaddar, TMC workers and leaders have been putting up a brave front. But they also acknowledge that Shah’s visit may be a key milestone in the turf tussle that has unfolded with just a few months to go for the Assembly polls.

