Amit Shah in West Bengal Live Updates: Shah visits Swami Vivekananda’s birthplace, says his ideals more relevant today

Amit Shah West Bengal Visit Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Kolkata in the early hours of Saturday, is scheduled to address a public meeting in Midnapore later today. Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal to take stock of the party’s affairs ahead of the Assembly elections. In a tweet posted in Bengali, Shah said he was “eager to interact with (my) brothers and sisters of West Bengal.”
Ahead of Shah’s visit, a string of leaders quit the ruling Trinamool Congress this week. Speculations are rife that Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned earlier this week, may join the BJP during Shah’s visit along with a slew of disgruntled TMC leaders, including some MLAs.
The TMC leadership held an emergency meeting at Mamata Banerjee’s resident in Kalighat last night.
The Home Minister visited the birthplace of Swami Vivekananda in north Kolkata on Saturday morning and said that the ideals of the 19th-century icon are more relevant in the present-day world. During his visit, he is expected to first visit the Siddheshwari Kali Mandir in Habibpur. He is also scheduled to have lunch with a farmer’s family in Balichuri village along with BJP leaders. After the public meeting, he will return to Kolkata and hold meetings with BJP state leaders.
On Sunday, he is scheduled to visit Visva Bharati in Shantiniketan followed by a roadshow in Bolpur. The BJP’s state chief Dilip Ghosh has said that Shah and party president J P Nadda would visit West Bengal every month till the Assembly elections, likely in April-May, are over.
On Sunday, Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Bolpur in Birbhum district. He will also visit Visva-Bharati University campus and meet Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty. Shah will have lunch at the house of a Baul singer Basudev Das at Shyambati area in Santiniketan, the party said. He is also scheduled to hold a roadshow in Bolpur Town.
On Sunday, Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Bolpur in Birbhum district. He will also visit Visva-Bharati University campus and meet Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty. Shah will have lunch at the house of a Baul singer Basudev Das at Shyambati area in Santiniketan, the party said. He is also scheduled to hold a roadshow in Bolpur Town.
According to BJP sources, Shah’s visit assumes significance as a large number of TMC leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, are set to join the party in presence of Shah.
Shah is scheduled to visit Medinipur, the stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday. He will pay homage to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose there and meet one of the descendants of Bose in Habibpur.
Shah is scheduled to have lunch at the house of party worker Sanatan Sinha at Benajuri Village in Paschim Medinipur district.
Extending support to CM Mamata Banerjee, Chattisgarh chief minister said, ”Federalism is at stake yet again. The BJP govt at centre has enchroached the state’s area of administration and transfered officers. And that too before elections. Centre’s interference is highly objectionable and condemnable.
Shah’s West Bengal visit comes days after a convoy of BJP chief JP Nadda was attacked by alleged Trinamool workers, triggering a huge row between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee-led state.
Several cars in Nadda’s motorcade were stoned allegedly by workers aligned to the ruling Trinamool Congress on December 10. The incident took place while the BJP president, accompanied by several top party leaders, was headed to a public meeting at Diamond Harbour, on the outskirts of Kolkata.
Shah’s West Bengal visit comes days after a convoy of BJP chief JP Nadda was attacked by alleged Trinamool workers, triggering a huge row between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee-led state.
Several cars in Nadda’s motorcade were stoned allegedly by workers aligned to the ruling Trinamool Congress on December 10. The incident took place while the BJP president, accompanied by several top party leaders, was headed to a public meeting at Diamond Harbour, on the outskirts of Kolkata.
Home Minister Amit Shah visited the birthplace of Swami Vivekananda in north Kolkata on Saturday morning and said that the ideals of the 19th-century icon are more relevant in the present-day world. Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda, hailing him for taking Indian's culture and ethos to the world.
"Swami Vivekananda took India's culture, vision and ethos to the world. He bridged the gap between spirituality and modernity. After visiting his birthplace, I feel his ideals are still relevant in the present-day world. Rather, his ideals are more needed in the present times," he told reporters.
Amit Shah reached Kolkata last night. In a tweet posted in Bengali, Shah said he was “eager to interact with (my) brothers and sisters of West Bengal.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Kolkata in the early hours of Saturday, is scheduled to address a public meeting in Midnapore later today. Follow all the latest updates from West Bengal here.