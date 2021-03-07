Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu: Confident NDA coalition will win elections

Launching his party’s campaign alongside Radhakrishnan and other top BJP leaders, Shah said that he had visited 11 houses in the coastal town of Suchindram to spread Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message. (Twitter: @BJP4TamilNadu)

Campaigning for the AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was confident the coalition government of the NDA would emerge victorious in the upcoming Assembly polls. “I am sure about the outcome (of the polls), looking at the excitement of the people,” Shah said during his one-day visit to the poll-bound state.

The Home Minister arrived in Kanyakumari to campaign for former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, who was fielded for the April 6 Lok Sabha bypoll. Launching his party’s campaign alongside Radhakrishnan and other top BJP leaders, Shah said he had visited 11 houses in the coastal town of Suchindram to spread Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message.

தமிழகத்தில் நாளை (மார்ச் 07) மத்திய உள்துறை அமைச்சர் திரு.அமித்ஷா அவர்களின் பொது நிகழ்ச்சிகள். Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah’s public programmes in Tamil Nadu tomorrow, 7th March 2021. pic.twitter.com/gZjfwzZi6q — Office of Amit Shah (@AmitShahOffice) March 6, 2021

“We have started the campaign to take the BJP’s Lotus symbol door-to-door,” he said, urging the public to cast their votes for Radhakrishnan. “I am confident that a coalition government of AIADMK-BJP-PMK will be formed (after the Assembly polls),” he added.

During his political visit to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Shah held a road show in Suchindram town in the district of Kanyakumari, launched a door-to-door campaign and attended the valedictory function of of BJP Kerala Vijay Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram.

On Friday, the ruling AIADMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu were able to clinch a seat-sharing deal after several rounds of negotiations. The ruling party allocated 20 Assembly seats to its saffron ally, as well as the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat.