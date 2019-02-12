Amit Shah in open letter: Chandrababu Naidu back to theatrics

BJP president Amit Shah Monday said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was “back to theatrics and histrionics” in his “desperation for grabbing headlines”.

Advertising

In an open letter to people of Andhra Pradesh on the day Naidu observed a fast in Delhi demanding special category status for the state, Shah accused Naidu of breaking their trust.

“However, the enlightened and politically conscious people will see through his desperation to retain power,” Shah wrote. “They will teach a befitting lesson to him in the coming elections for having joined hands with the Congress, which has bifurcated the state in a unilateral, hasty and unscientific manner, ignoring the interests of the state. People will always remember that Congress had dethroned former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao in a most undemocratic manner in 1984,” he wrote in his open letter.

The Assembly elections in the state will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertising

Shah appealed to people in Andhra Pradesh to “see the evil designs of the Telugu Desam leadership which is burying the basic principles on which Telugu Desam was founded.”