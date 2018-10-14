Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh: BJP chief urges party workers to aim for over 200 seats in Assembly polls

Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh (Source: Twitter/@BJP4India) Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh (Source: Twitter/@BJP4India)

BJP chief Amit Shah, who was in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, urged the state party workers to aim for winning over 200 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls. Shah was addressing a BJP workers’ convention in Hoshangabad. The BJP currently has 166 MLAs in the 230-member Assembly, polling for which will take place on November 28.

“The party can form the government with less than 200 seats, but we need to cross the 200-mark because our workers in West Bengal, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are looking towards Madhya Pradesh,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The BJP chief further called for a massive victory in the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The colossal victory should stir up a storm, which would turn into a ‘tsunami’ in next year’s General Assembly elections.

“This tsunami would cover the entire country, including West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” he added.

“The party has witnessed success due to the sacrifices of several workers and leaders in the last 50 years. We are lucky, but we also have a responsibility. After we win the 2018 Assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, we will have the responsibility of ensuring victory for the party from panchayat to Parliament for the next 50 years,” Shah said.

Read | Congress still in driver’s seat in MP; in touch with parties for ‘possible alliance’: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Meanwhile, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is spearheading the Congress campaign in Madhya Pradesh, expressed confidence in his party’s ability to win the state Assembly elections. The entire state leadership and party cadre were ‘working cohesively’ to chart out the party’s plan to dislodge the BJP government after ’14 years of misrule’, he said.

The counting of votes in the state will be held on December 11.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd