Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: 3 SPG protectees flouted security rules 600 times

REFERRING TO the Gandhi family, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Lok Sabha on Wednesday that “three protectees” of the Special Protection Group (SPG) have “flouted security rules around 600 times”.

Replying to a debate on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Shah said that since 2015, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had travelled 1,892 times in India and 247 times abroad without informing the SPG.

He said Congress president Sonia Gandhi had travelled 50 times in Delhi, 13 times outside Delhi without SPG bulletproof vehicle, and 24 times abroad without informing the security force.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra travelled 339 times in Delhi, 64 times in other parts of the country without the SPG in the same period, he said. Shah said that Priyanka made 99 foreign trips since 1991, and 78 of them were without SPG cover. “If you enter public life, you will have to follow the rules,” he said.

However, Shah maintained that the Gandhi family’s security had not been withdrawn, but changed to Z-plus category, with Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) and ambulance from the CRPF.

Rejecting the Congress’s allegation that the withdrawal of SPG cover was “vendetta politics”, Shah said: “The Narendra Modi government will never take any decision for political vendetta. This decision was taken purely on professional security assessment.”

The Bill was passed with a voice vote, amid a walkout by the Congress, DMK and Left parties.

Shah said the Bill would restore the law’s original intent, as enacted in 1988, which is to protect the prime minister and former prime minister. “Let me put this on record, the law was changed five times, keeping just one family in mind. This is the first time it is being amended for the Prime Minister… SPG was created to protect the prime minister and the amendment is meant to make it more efficient,” he said.

He said the Congress was “only concerned about the Gandhi family”. “SPG security cover was withdrawn from former prime ministers Chandra Shekhar, P V Narasimha Rao, I K Gujral and Manmohan Singh, but nobody uttered a word,” he said.

Shah said the first to be affected by the new legislation would be Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “When Narendra Modi is not the Prime Minister, he will lose the cover in the sixth year. So, the loss is only for Narendra Modi as of now,” he said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi pointed out that Modi had also violated security rules when he went aboard a seaplane in Gujarat in 2017. “He took the risk to promote tourism in the country. It was not like those who rode their motorbikes in the night at 100-150 kmph speed in Lutyens’ Delhi to enjoy the cool breeze,” Shah retorted, in an apparent reference to Rahul.

Shah’s response came after an over two-hour-long debate in the House, during which the Congress said a similar step by the V P Singh government had led to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination. “Whenever there was a negative move, the country had to face the brunt,” said Congress MP Manish Tewari.

On the Gandhi family flouting security rules, Tewari said: “If you have 24-hour security, you will be suffocated and you will feel like leaving it sometimes. Is this a crime?”

Alleging political vendetta, Gogoi said the decision was “narrow, petty and political”.

DMK’s A Raja said the amendment was being undertaken for political reasons. Security should be based on threat perception, he said, adding that political leaders have been assassinated for political reasons. He asked Shah to revisit the Bill.

RSP’s N K Premachandran also said the amendment was political.

While Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC) said the government should review the CRPF security being provided to various persons, K G Madhav (YSRCP) and Rajiv Ranjan Singh (JD-U) said security should not be linked to social status but must be based on threat perception.