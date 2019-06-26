Amit Shah on two-day visit to J&K, first as Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will leave for Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Wednesday for two days where he will meet Governor Satya Pal Malik and review the overall security situation in the state. Shah, who is visiting the state for the first time since being appointed Union Home Minister, will also discuss security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra. He will fly back to Delhi Thursday.

Advertising

On June 1, Malik had briefed Shah about the security situation in the state, which is currently under President’s rule. During the 15-minute meeting, the Governor apprised Shah about preparations for the Amarnath Yatra which begins from July 1. The two had held discussions on the law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley and the border areas besides various development issues.

Shah had held his first internal security meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Anil Dhasmana on June 4. They briefed him of the security situation in the country. He was also briefed specifically about developments in Kashmir, the Northeast and Left-Wing Extremism-affected districts.

While paying tributes to Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary on June 23, the BJP president had said that it is due to his sacrifice that people from other states can travel to Jammu and Kashmir without permits. He had also said that Mookherjee’s agitation for Jammu and Kashmir’s complete integration with the country was independent India’s first nationalist stir.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir does not have an elected government and is currently ruled by Governor Satya Pal Malik under President’s rule.