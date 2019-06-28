Amit Shah in J&K: Ensure zero tolerance towards terror

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed the Jammu and Kashmir government to ensure “zero tolerance towards terrorism” and to “continue strict action against terror funding”.

Shah wrapped up his two-day tour of the state — his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since taking charge — with an overall security review of the state. He also met the family of late SHO Arshad Khan of the J&K police, who succumbed to his injuries sustained in an attack on security forces in Anantnag on June 17. During his meet with Khan’s family, Shah handed an appointment letter to the SHO’s wife for a job in the state government.

“Today morning, he (Shah) took review of the overall security of the state and the major focal points that emerged were: one, there should be zero tolerance towards terrorism and terrorists; (two) continued strict action against terror funding and rule of law should be enforced at all costs,” Special Secretary (Internal Security) A P Maheshwari said at a press briefing on Thursday.

The minister also directed the state administration “to ensure that memorials be built for the brave martyrs in their hometowns/villages”.

State Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam stated that Shah’s focused “on ensuring that the benefits of growth and development reach the poorest of the poor. He asked the state government to focus on better and more efficient implementation of development schemes so that corruption and leakages are plugged and the citizens to get the intended benefits”.

The Centre has also ensured additional funding to the state to disburse old age, disability and widow pensions in the state, he said.

The J&K government has been directed to ensure that the newly established Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body system takes roots and establishes itself as the third tier of government in the state.

“There should be a drive to ensure that Panchayats and ULBs spend the funds given to them. These funds run into thousands of crores and ensuring their proper utilisation would benefit the people,” Subrahmanyam said.

Shah, along with Governor Satya Pal Malik, also interacted with a delegation of sarpanches from all over the state. While addressing the sarpanches, the minister urged them to be the agencies of inclusive growth and development in the rural areas.

While assuring the sarpanches that the government would address all their issues and provide “all kinds of administrative and financial support to them”, he impressed upon them to ensure that all Central government schemes are implemented at the grassroot level in their true spirit.

The Home Minister also met a delegation of the tribal community from the state and reviewed the steps being taken for their welfare.