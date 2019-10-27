Amit Shah in Gujarat: ‘Anyone from Pak entered under mauni Manmohan’

Calling former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh “mauni (silent) baba Manmohan”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that any “aaliya, maliya, jamaliya (any Tom, Dick and Harry)” from Pakistan could enter India during Singh’s tenure.

But when Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister, “…there were attacks on Uri, Pulwama, and within 10 days Narendrabhai ordered our soldiers to enter Pakistan and eliminate the terrorists by entering their homes…”

Speaking at an event to inaugurate multiple projects in Ahmedabad, amounting Rs 800 crore, Shah said, “Congress nu shashan hatu, mauni baba Manmohan vadapradhan hatha, Pakistan thi aaliya, maliya jamaliya ghusi jata. Sena nu jawan na maatha kaapi deta ane apmanit karta… (when silent baba Manmohan was the PM, anyone would enter from Pakistan, attack our soldiers and decapitate them and humiliate us….)”

Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone for and inaugurated several projects helmed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. Several municipal corporations in Gujarat, including the AMC, are due for elections next year.

Shah took on the Opposition not only on lack of delivery of welfare schemes but also other aspects such as foreign policy, on the legacy of Sardar Patel and abrogation of special status to J&K under Article 370.

“Sardar Patel, who integrated 629 kings and princes to make India one place, was missed in Kashmir…. In five-six years, Narendrabhai removed (Article) 370 and 35A to complete India. With this, the road to development in Kashmir has opened…. I want to tell Congress leaders that (since the Centre’s decision on J&K on August 5) not a single bullet has been fired, not a single death has occurred in Kashmir.”

“Since 2014, Narendrabhai has been working on building respect for our country the world over. He goes to America, China, Russia, Australia, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh… wherever he goes, he is welcomed with chants of ‘Modi Modi’. This makes the Congress jealous. I want to tell my friends (in Congress) that the welcome is not for Modi, it is not for the BJP’s symbol; this welcome is for the prosperity of 125 crore Indians…”

He also said, “When we spoke of making toilets, Congress leaders mocked us, saying we are working on developing toilets in the 21st century. I am proud that Narendrabhai provided 10 crore poor families with toilets.”