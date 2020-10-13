Amit Shah in Gujarat after seven months

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday arrived in Gujarat on a visit to the state after seven months. Party workers are enthused about the visit ahead of the by-elections to eight assembly constituencies scheduled to be held on November 3. However, sources close to Shah said he was here to visit the family.

Shah arrived at Ahmedabad International Airport around 4 pm where he was welcomed by the top party leaders, including Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja and Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel.

The visit has come when the newly appointed president of Gujarat BJP, CR Paatil, is expected to announce new party organisation in the state soon.

However, there is no official confirmation about Shah’s programmes during his visit. Sources close to Shah said that the minister is likely to stay with family till October 17, by when Navratri will begin. He is also likely to visit his ancestral village in Mansa of Gandhinagar district to seek blessings of family deity, they said.

Shah was earlier in Gujarat on February 24 to attend Namaste Trump event organised to welcome US President Donald Trump at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sources said that Shah’s son Jay got a second daughter recently.

During lockdown, Shah, who is also an MP from Gandhinagar constituency, attended three virtual public programmes.

