Amit Shah in Chandigarh today

BHARATIYA JANATA Party national president Amit Shah will be in the city on Thursday. As part of the BJP’s initiative, Sampark se Samarthan, Shah will be meeting sports legends, athlete Milkha Singh and hockey player Balbir Singh senior at their respective homes in Chandigarh.

The national president would also address volunteers managing BJP’s social media campaign here in the city. The address would be in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Shah will arrive at the Chandigarh International Airport around 11 am on Thursday. He will meet Balbir senior at his Sector 36 residence around 5.30 pm and then visit the gurdwara at Sector 34 as well. He would then address the social media volunteers and meet Milkha Singh at his residence in Sector 8 around 7 pm.

