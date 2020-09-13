Amit Shah health update: Home Minister admitted to Delhi AIIMS again

Union minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi AIIMS for the second time on Saturday.

Weeks after he was discharged, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS after he complained of breathlessness late on Saturday.

After testing negative for novel coronavirus on August 14, the minister was earlier hospitalised due to “fatigue and body aches”. According to a statement issued by the premier hospital then, Shah was hospitalised for post-Covid-19 care. “He has been admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital,” the statement added.

Prior to that, on August 2, the 55-year-old was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon for the treatment. He was the first member of the Union Cabinet to test positive for the disease.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Shah had then advised people who came in contact with him in days before to get themselves tested and go under isolation. “On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves,” Amit Shah tweeted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd